Amazon’s The Drop Has Influencer-Approved Spring Staples to Shop Now

Earlier this week, we were met with some disappointing news. Tuesday was Groundhog Day, and noted meteorology maven Punxsutawney Phil revealed that we can expect six more weeks of winter. As many of Us are completely over the cold weather at this point, it was a major bummer — but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: Phil reportedly stated that “one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen” is on the way.

Our first thought? It’s time to refresh our wardrobe with some spring essentials! Our favorite pieces right now come courtesy of Amazon’s The Drop, which is currently offering chic staples and limited-edition styles designed by Ellenor Kim of @spreadfashion.

We’ve rounded up our seven top picks below — with all of the anticipation and celebratory shopping, these next six weeks are sure to fly by!

This Crisp White Tee

It’s simply a fact that everyone needs a crisp and classic white tee in their wardrobe. The key is to have a high-quality version like this, as it can be the foundation of so many outfits.

Get The Drop Women’s Courtney Short-Sleeve Tiny Crewneck Jersey T-Shirt for prices starting at $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Super Flattering Skinnies

We’re obsessed with the vintage-style dark wash of these jeans, as well as the skinny fit. These jeans can shape your body to make it look snatched — you’ll wear them with tons of different looks!

Get The Drop Women’s Fairfax High-Rise Ankle Skinny Jean for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Elegant Slip Dress

A slip dress like this is a wardrobe must. You can carry it from season to season with just a few styling touches.

Get The Drop Women’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress for prices starting at $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Cozy Belted Jacket

The loose fit of this jacket is so dreamy. It gives you enough room to layer with now, and enough breathability to wear it with a lightweight top in the spring!

Get The Drop Women’s @spreadfashion Classic Belted Jacket for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sleek Suede Booties

Neutral suede booties should always have a place on your shoe rack. This “Cognac” shade is particularly dreamy!

Get The Drop Women’s Jessi Side Zip Block Heel Boot for prices starting at $59, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Thick Hybrid Shirt Jacket

This lightweight jacket is disguised as an oversized shirt, and will give your look an easygoing vibe. It’s a shacket, people — get into it!

Get The Drop Women’s @spreadfashion Oversized Shirt Jacket for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Comfy Strappy Sandals

Once the weather is warm enough, you’ll ditch your boots and sneakers and let your toes fly free in these fabulous sandals.

Get The Drop Women’s Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal for prices starting at $27, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

