Dreamy Amazon Deal! This Ombré Sweatshirt Is Up to 74% Off

When it comes to clothing we absolutely refuse to live without, a hoodie is a top pick. Whether we’re wearing it in the winter or on cool summer nights, a hoodie always knows how to make us feel warm, cozy and happy. Our only complaint is that so many hoodies are so…blah!

Hoodies are often very plain. They’re associated with athletics or lounging, but not so much fashion. What about a little chicness on the side of our comfort? It’s out there — we just have to order it. From The Drop on Amazon, specifically!

Get The Drop Tatyana Long-Sleeve Pullover Hoodie Fleece Sweatshirt (originally $50) now starting at just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2022, but are subject to change.

This hoodie is gorgeous! And that’s not a sentence we often say. Its upper half is white, but it then begins an ombré tie-dye effect, fading from pink, to purple, to grey. It has a prism-like look — very opalescent and dreamy! It comes in six other gorgeous color variations as well, and nearly all have sizes on sale!

This sweatshirt is made of a cotton blend and has a soft fleece lining inside. It has a slouchy and relaxed fit, a drawstring hood and a kangaroo pocket in front. Shoppers say it’s very comfortable, and as a bonus, they receive compliments when they wear it out. Always remarkable for a lounge piece!

This hoodie is a Staple by The Drop, which is one of our favorite lines to shop on all of Amazon. It’s exclusive to the site and offers elevated, eye-catching pieces that nail both the latest trends and timeless styles. Pieces like this are what keep Us coming back for more — especially when there’s a sale involved!

Just looking at photos of this hoodie has Us dreaming of curling up on the couch in it, watching Emily in Paris or Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness on Netflix. We’d definitely keep it on when going out with friends as well. We’d just grab a pair of jeans and sneakers, or maybe glossy leggings and tall boots. The tie-dye vibe is going to work perfectly in warmer weather too!

