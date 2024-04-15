Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ahhh, springtime. In my book, the spring season is the most underrated time of year. While people geek out over the summer and autumnal months, spring ushers in a new beginning, and with it, some of the best seasonal fashions. I adhere to the “spring cleaning” rule when April rolls around, tidying up every inch of my apartment. Well, except for my closet. I believe you can never have too many flowing floral dresses, and each time I spot a major sale I take it as a sign that the newest design deserves a spot in my collection.

While perusing through Amazon (which I do more often than I like to admit), I discovered a sneaky sale that shouldn’t be missed. Imagine getting a designer sundress for more than 50% off. Yep, I could barely believe my eyes when I saw that the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Chiffon Midi Dress is up to 52% off in select sizes. Talk about an immediate add to cart.

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Chiffon Midi Dress for $62 (originally $129) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2024, but are subject to change.

While the discount definitely caught my attention, this dress naturally stood out from the sea of pastel floral dresses on Amazon. It’s rare to find a navy frock that doesn’t look wintery, yet somehow this Tommy design gives off an air of warm weather sophistication. I think it has something to do with the delicate pink, blue and green blooms scattered across the chiffon fabric. The silhouette also gives it an edge. This year’s trends have focused on low necklines, while this one maintains a proverbial elegance courtesy of the halter neck that makes it appropriate for office days and casual spring picnics alike.

It’s also difficult to come across quality designer dresses that are offered in a wide size range. Tommy Hilfiger noticed the gap and made it a point to offer this style up to a size 16 so more women can feel beautiful. So far, shoppers don’t have a single bad thing to say about the frock, pointing out that the sizing is exemplary compared to other brands. “[This is a] very nice dress. Good quality, true to size and a good price. I’m so happy I found it,”one reviewer writes.

There’s no telling how long the steep discount will last, so don’t dilly dally — this is one of those deals you’ll need to hop on quickly to take advantage of. Just imagine wearing it on your next vacation or special occasion. You’ll surely feel confident and comfortable, and those two attributes are the telltale signs of an exemplary closet addition. Happy shopping!