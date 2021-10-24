This Top-Rated Turtleneck Tunic Is Our New Fall Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Picture this: You’re lounging on your lunch break when it’s suddenly time to hop on a work call. You’d prefer not to change into a button-down or throw on a blazer when you could stay in cozy clothing instead. Maybe you’re late picking up the kids from school and you have to quickly pull together a presentable outfit, or perhaps you’re about to meet some girlfriends for brunch — but you don’t want to take off your leggings. We’ve all been there before — combing through our closets for a top that is equal parts cute and comfy. And now that fall fashion is in full swing, we’re searching for a soft sweater that will take us from the couch to the carpool lane.

We’ll save you the trouble of scouring the shelves for the perfect pullover — we already found it. Introducing the number one bestseller in Women’s Pullover Sweaters on Amazon! This turtleneck tunic is our dream top for fall. In a super stylish cut, this versatile sweater is sophisticated enough for the office yet comfortable enough for an off-duty look.

Get the Anrabess Women’s Turtleneck Pullover Sweater starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Anrabess Women’s Turtleneck Pullover Sweater is a bestseller for a reason! This breezy beauty is a casual-chic wardrobe staple, featuring a high-low asymmetric hem, batwing sleeves and a drapey cowl neckline. With 23 colors and six color-block options to choose from, you can easily find a shade that suits you. We’re craving the Caramel and Camel for fall, and the Dark Green is another gorgeous hue that flatters every skin tone. Made from cozy knitwear, this turtleneck’s oversized fit is totally on trend.

With over 12,000 five-star ratings at the time of this article’s publication, this top-rated tunic is a crowd-pleaser! Just glance at these rave reviews: “Comfiest sweater I own,” one satisfied shopper declared. “Comfier than cashmere even.” And this popular pullover will keep you warm without weighing you down — according to customers, the high-quality fabric is lightweight and super soft. “Perfect look, feel and fit,” said another shopper. “I received many compliments on this sweater and it is definitely a fall favorite!” Prepare to turn heads in this fashion-forward find!

On the hunt for a pretty pullover to wear with leggings? Look no further! We’re smitten with this slouchy sweater’s long silhouette. Rock this tunic with leggings and tall boots for an effortlessly cool fall ‘fit, or dress up this sweater with a sleek pair of pants and booties for a night out. Comfort is key, so keep it cozy with this trendy turtleneck!

