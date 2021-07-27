17 Beautiful Lightweight Sweaters That Will Transition Into Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweaters aren’t everyday garments in the summertime, but they certainly come in handy. The weather tends to get cooler at night and lightweight knits are essential — plus, don’t get Us started on icy office air conditioning! With the right styling adjustments, summer sweaters can make equally stunning statements come fall — so we rounded up a selection of our favorite transitional knits for you to shop now!

There’s a strong mix of sweaters below, whether you’re looking for a simple staple or a more unique look. The versatility is endless, and some can be worn as both a swimsuit cover-up and a cozier knit that can amp up your outfit. Keep reading to shop!

17 Summer Sweaters That You Can Bring With You Into Fall

Open-Front Sweaters

1. You can team this long Tickled Teal open-front cardigan with any outfit and it will incredible every time!

2. This bright VLOJELRY cropped cardigan sweater has the most adorable floral pattern!

3. A casual kimono-style sweater like this one from Misassy is a must for any wardrobe!

4. For a chunkier knit look, we adore this open-front sweater from Mafulus!

5. This extra long sweater from ZESICA is another staple that you’ll want to wear on repeat!

6. If you’re shopping for a simple cardigan, shoppers say that this VERABENDI knit is the one to buy!

7. This sweater from Paitluc is a knit that’s designed like a hoodie — complete with a full zip-up closure!

8. Shoppers love the ultra-lightweight feel and boho look of this long cardigan from Soulomelody!

Pullover Sweaters

9. We immediately gravitated toward this V-neck sweater from The Drop because of its lantern-style sleeves!

10. You can rock this Sherrylily knit tank on its own in the summer, and team it with denim or leather jackets in the fall!

11. Preppy sweater vests like this one from Lailezou are trendy right now and easy to style year-round!

12. We’re always in the market for cozy oversized sweaters like this one from SALENT!

13. Reviewers are wearing this LAICIGO sweater in so many different ways for all four seasons!

14. The boho vibes are off the charts with this Saodimallsu bell-sleeve sweater, and we also adore the drawstring detail in the front!

15. Who doesn’t love a great waffle knit? This casual oversized sweater from ReachMe is one of the most popular ones we’ve found!

16. We’re obsessed with all of the colorful versions of this cropped sweater from ZESICA!

17. For a different type of stripe, this Asvivid sweater has a chevron pattern we’re loving!

