Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could just wear yoga pants to work? While the shift to working from home during quarantine certainly had its challenges, we loved wearing our comfiest clothing day in and day out! But now that we’re slowly returning to the office, we have to adjust our wardrobes accordingly.

Here’s the deal: We want to make the transition back to our “normal” lives as seamless as possible, which is why we decided to search for office-appropriate pants that are just as comfortable as our favorite loungewear. Keep reading to check out our top picks if you’re also looking to keep lounge life going as long as possible!

17 Seriously Comfortable Work-Appropriate Pants

1. These ECOWISH pants have a high-waisted design that’s ideal for staying relaxed during long work days!

2. These Max Studio cropped pants come in beautiful and bright florals!

3. According to shoppers, the stretchy jersey material on these wide-leg pants from Roamans is just as comfortable as your favorite sweats!

4. You can style these simple pants from Calvin Klein with so many different tops!

5. If you’ve already made the return back to the office, these linen pants from Rapbin are dreamy for the summertime!

6. Even though these wide-leg pants from Billabong are technically beach pants, you can easily dress up the darker pairs for the office!

7. Team these printed wide-leg pants from Jessica Simpson with a black bodysuit and blazer — work outfit goals!

8. These Roamans pull-on pants have a pleated design that makes them look super professional!

9. Shoppers say these wide-leg pants from Alex Evenings are one of the most comfortable work-appropriate pairs they own!

10. Another beach pant that you can style for a more office-friendly #OOTD is this pair from Volcom!

11. If you’ve always wanted to wear joggers to work, this pair from ZAFUL can help make that a reality!

12. Thousands of shoppers say these stretchy, slim-fit pants from SweatyRocks are a must-have!

13. These casual high-waisted pants from NIMIN come in so many fun colors!

14. We love that these simple knit pants from Woman Within are available in detailed sizes. The perfect fit does exist!

15. These stretch pants from Rekucci will suit the aesthetic of any traditional office!

16. You’ll feel like you’re wearing leggings to work thanks to these stretch pants from neezeelee!

17. We also think that these oversized linen pants from LaovanIn can be dressed up for work with the right tops and shoes!

