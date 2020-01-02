If the sound of your regularly scheduled alarm clock this morning wasn’t enough of an indication, allow Us to remind you that the holiday period is over. It’s back to work and back to reality, and after an admittedly lazy week where our festive pajamas were our second skin, we can hardly believe it!

There’s no use wallowing in self-pity — it’s time to hit the ground running and get a stylish start on the new decade! If we want 2020 to be as fashionable as it can be, a closet upgrade is necessary. And no, we’re not talking about maxing out a credit card to rock the latest and greatest trendy designer bags — we’re talking about making smart and sound investments in your fashion future. That begins with proper basics, just like this turtleneck sweater.

Get the Woolen Bloom Women’s Turtleneck Sweater for prices starting at just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Woolen Bloom Turtleneck Sweater is rising the ranks on Amazon’s list of bestsellers, and it’s not so difficult to see why. Simply put, it’s a classic and elegant piece that will be more than welcome in any situation. The clever addition of a roll neck elevates this to an everyday essential, since it’ll lock out the cold air that’s associated with this chilly season! This top features a slim and sleek fit, which is ideal for layering under a traditional winter coat.

It’s made from a stretchy and breathable material — so while it may keep the cold at bay, it won’t also trap the heat inside and cause any discomfort. The rib-knit cuff is a timeless detail that any sweater lover will appreciate, and complements the slightly slouchy fit overall.

Reviewers are singing the praises of this Woolen Bloom sweater, stating that it’s high quality, super-smooth and fits exactly as expected. Given the drama that’s often associated with online orders, the fact that it’s completely true to size is a relief! One shopper even claims that it’s so comfortable, she forgets it’s a turtleneck. Perhaps the most popular word being used to describe this piece is “soft,” which is excellent news. After all, getting back into the groove of a routine isn’t easy — who wouldn’t want to wear a sweater that feels like a warm hug right now?

Best of all, this purchase won’t break the bank. With prices starting at $28, you can even scoop up two or three! With 12 colors to choose from, we actually suggest giving yourself as many options as possible. From an Army Green to a classic Camel (not to mention bold statements like a Red Wine or Purple), there’s truly something for everyone. This sweater proves that basic is far from boring — so take your wardrobe to the next level for 2020 now!

