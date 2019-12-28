We Didn’t Know Slippers Could Be So Supportive Until We Saw These





We would wear our slippers all the time if we could, but it’s just not necessarily the best thing we can do for our feet. Style and occasion-suitability aside, slippers just don’t offer the kind of support we need for all-day wear. They’re great for trips from the couch to the kitchen and back again, but not for much more than that. And for some of us with foot pain, even that short trip is not an option!

While we may not be able to ever wear slippers to formal events (never say never!), what we can do is find a pair that we can wear pretty much everywhere else — one that offers support, comfort and the warmth our toes need when they start turning into icicles mid-winter. We’re not even talking a seriously expensive, $200+ pair here. Specifically, we’re talking this affordable pair from Vionic, available right from Amazon!

Get the Vionic Indulge Sadie Mule Slipper starting at just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

These Vionic slippers have nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon alone, with shoppers calling them the most comfortable shoes ever. They’re comparing them to heaven, declaring that they’ve seriously improved the quality of their entire lives! They say they loved them the second they put them on for the first time, and that they can’t believe there’s such an amazing deal on a pair of slippers that offers real support — finally. Have plantar fasciitis? Shoppers are saying these are the slippers for you and that they will help you finally enjoy walking again!

These slippers have a soft, fuzzy upper and a soft, fuzzy lining. Some shoes just put the softness on the outside for show, but these Vionic shoes really commit to the coziness. They’re slip-on style, but they do have an adjustable hook-and-loop strap on the upper for a customized fit. There’s a logo button detail, but don’t worry, it’s just a visual accent. No finger fumbling here!

These slippers have a podiatrist-designed footbed, which is signature of Vionic, that “promotes stability from the ground up.” Let’s not forget the durable outsole beneath that too, making these slippers strong enough to be worn outside the house!

These Vionic Sadie Mules are currently available in seven colors, one of which is a plaid, should you be partial to patterns. Every last one is as cute as it is comfy, so pick out your favorite today and get ready to experience what a true slipper really feels like!

