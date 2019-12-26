So Many Zella Finds Are Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom Right Now





Looking to step up your workout game in 2020? The first step is buying yourself some new gym clothes. Seriously! You can’t get the most out of your workout if you don’t have the right kind of attire. Plus, it’s harder to find the motivation to even get yourself to that intense HIIT class or hot yoga session if you don’t have something cute to wear!

Nordstrom is making it easier to accomplish your New Year’s resolution this year than ever. Zella, arguably its biggest athletic wear brand (and one of our favorites), is part of the retailer’s famous Half-Yearly Sale to close out 2019 — which means so many pieces are on sale for up to 50% off. These pieces are the best gym buddies you could ask for, and when it comes to athleisure wear, there’s nothing better. You seriously need to look through all of the options, but for now, we recommend starting off with these three pieces we picked out, which you can actually wear all together to create an entire outfit!

Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings

These moisture-wicking leggings have over 500 reviews, which is impressive enough as it is — but impressing Us even more is the fact that they have pockets! Pockets always stand out, but let us not forget about these leggings’ other incredible features, like the four-way stretch fabric, the smooth flatlock seams, the wide, supportive waistband and the fact that they’re just so flattering!

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (originally $59) for just $35 at Nordstrom!

Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt

To pair with our Live In leggings we have this casual-chic, cotton-blend sweatshirt. Its comfort knows no bounds, but its stylish tendencies are immediately obvious to anyone who spots it. One shopper said its construction is “loose enough to be forgiving but not so loose that you look shapeless,” and that’s exactly what we like to see. Add in the high-low silhouette and the streamlined vertical seam down the center and we have a new everyday favorite, for sure!

Get the Zella Carey Crew High/Low Sweatshirt (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

Reversible Faux Shearling Puffer Jacket

When we said our picks could create an outfit, we technically should’ve said two outfits, because this reversible puffer jacket offers two totally different looks! One side is a dark camo print that’s smooth throughout, while the other side is all black, with faux shearling throughout the bodice. We’re equally obsessed with both and can’t believe we can now essentially grab two coats in one for under $90!

Get the Zella Reversible Faux Shearling Puffer Jacket (originally $149) for just $89 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Check out more Zella finds on sale here and explore the rest of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!