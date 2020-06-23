Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services

Self-care is important. But is it selfish? It can feel that way sometimes, even when it shouldn’t. For example, our favorite way to cool down and put a smile on our own face is by online shopping. We enjoy the process itself, and we definitely enjoy the results — a.k.a. the new clothes, shoes and accessories soon delivered to our doorsteps!

If you want to keep up with your self-care rituals but still want to help others, but don’t necessarily have time for both, that’s okay. You don’t need time for both. You just need to shop Common Threads — a digital storefront launched by Amazon Fashion in collaboration with Vogue. This storefront features independent designers whose businesses have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By showcasing these designers, Amazon is presenting an opportunity for you to support these struggling businesses while you shop! There are so many amazing pieces, and knowing that your purchase will help out so many behind-the-scenes employees is all the more reason to shop. Be speedy though — these pieces are selling out fast. Check out five of our faves still in stock below!

Tabitha Simmons ‘Sprinkles Pleat’ Slip-On Flat Sandal

With these pleated slip-on sandals in our arsenal, our flip flops probably aren’t going to get much use this year. These Italian flats are just too cute and compliment-worthy!

Get the Tabitha Simmons ‘Sprinkles Pleat’ Slip-On Flat Sandal starting at just $72 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Rebecca De Ravenel Balloon Sleeve Ankle Dress

This linen dress is going to earn you the title of Summer Style Icon. Those statement balloon sleeves are everything we could ever dream of. Now we just have to decide which color we want!

Get the Rebecca De Ravenel Balloon Sleeve Ankle Dress for $1,050 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Edie Parker Lil Edie Bag

This sparkly acrylic bag is insanely stunning and stylish. There’s even a mirror inside. How cool is that?

Get the Edie Parker Lil Edie Bag for $395 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Batsheva Delsy Belted Dress

The trim, the sleeves, the bow, the neckline — is there anything not to love about this white summer dress from New York-based Batsheva?

Get the Batsheva Delsy Belted Dress for just $350 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

Adam Lippes T-Shirt in Printed Satin Crepe

We can bet this top is like no other T-shirt in your closet! The watercolor floral print on the soft satin crepe material is just gorgeous. The shape, the vivid colors — we’re totally head over heels!

Get the Adam Lippes T-Shirt in Printed Satin Crepe for $260 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 23, 2020, but are subject to change.

