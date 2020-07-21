Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who’s ready to shop? You? How about you? Everyone is welcome to join in. The more, the merrier, actually. We’re shopping for a good cause today! Did you realize that by shopping for yourself, you could actually be helping out other people? That’s what Common Threads is all about. It’s a digital storefront launched by Amazon in partnership with Vogue and the CFDA aiming to help out small- and medium-sized fashion businesses struggling as a result of the pandemic.

With relentless rent costs and shoppers trying to budget more than ever, many designers are struggling — left unable to pay behind-the-scenes workers such as embroiderers, seamstresses and contractors. That’s why Common Threads was launched. It’s an effort to raise both awareness and funds for these businesses — and to put some stunning designer pieces in your closet!

Common Threads originally launched with pieces from 20 designers, but 10 more designers were recently added for your shopping pleasure. There are so many gorgeous pieces, from clothing, to shoes, to bags and accessories, to household decor. Need a new pair of pajamas so you can have sweet, stylish dreams? Need a new purse to ring in fall when it arrives? Need a dress for a wedding — maybe even your own? Common Threads is the place to shop, and you’ll feel good about every piece you pick up. Treating yourself feels that much sweeter when it’s helping others out too!

We’ve already highlighted some of our favorite pieces from this storefront, but there are so many more, we just can’t help ourselves. We’ve picked out five more pieces from the new batch of designers you absolutely won’t want to miss. Sizes are limited and sell fast, so check them all out below right now!

This Silk Dress

Oh. My. Stunning! How beautiful is this 100% silk dress? The colors are just perfect for fall too, proving that florals can certainly move beyond spring and summer. Everything from the high neckline, to the single-side slit, to the amazing tie back closure forming an elegant bow above an alluring cutout is just so sophisticated and beautiful!

Get the Thakoon Silk Floral Maxi Dress for just $275 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Chambray Pants

Looking for a comfy, high-quality alternative to uncomfortable jeans? These denim-look pants nail it. They’re made of 100% Japanese cotton chambray and have a high-rise, wide waist with box pleats and topstitching to flatter. As for the legs, you’ll get a comfy wide leg silhouette that’s completely on trend right now. There are functional pockets too. Even better? They’re on major sale!

Get the Colovos High Waisted Chambray Pants (originally $380) for just $125 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Eyelet Top

Who doesn’t love some Anna Sui? This cotton top has a unique lace look with creative patterns and eyelet holes throughout. We can definitely see where it gets its “collage” name. There’s so much going on, and yet it all works together perfectly. Can we also just point out the scalloped trims? So pretty. So chic. So…needs to be in our shopping cart right now!

Get the Anna Sui White Eyelet Collage Bell Sleeve Top (originally $442) for just $354 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Fringe Cover-Up

This sheer caftan would be absolutely perfect for wearing over your swimsuit at the beach, making the sand your runway. You’ll definitely want to take a bunch of photos wearing it too. The hand-twisted fringe hem is the perfect cherry on top (or bottom) to an already pretty, blushing pink piece!

Get the lemlem Lola Long Caftan for just $330 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Fancy Face Mask

You love designer bags, shoes and clothes, so if you want to splurge a little, why not pick up a designer face mask? You’ll wear it all the time, and this one even comes with 10 filters and a carry pouch. It’s a unique design with both a band that goes behind the head and long ties you can knot into a bow for an added element of chicness. Also, we just love florals!

Get the BY.BONNIE YOUNG x Youkyung Woo, Printed Face Covering w/ 10 Copper Filters & Matching Pouch Bag, French Blue for just $58 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

