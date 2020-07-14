Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Surprise! Whether you were already loving browsing through the gorgeous summer designs from Common Threads or are just discovering the digital storefront now, you’ve truly picked the best day to check it out. Launched in May, Common Threads is the result of a partnership between Amazon Fashion and Vogue. It was launched in order to provide struggling small- and medium-sized businesses in the fashion industry a way to more easily reach customers during the pandemic and make it easier for them to stay afloat. This not only helps the designers themselves, but the crucial behind-the-scenes workers too — such as seamstresses and contract workers!

Today is special because, as promised in the beginning, Common Threads has officially grown in size. While the storefront initially launched with 20 designers, 10 more were just added. We’re talking names like Anna Sui and Cushnie here! Whether you’re looking for a beautiful new dress, a stunning swimsuit, a sweet pair of kicks or maybe a hot new handbag, you’ve picked just the right place to shop!

The best part? The more you treat yourself, the more you’re helping out. And you know what? We could all use a little bit of a treat this year. This is also an amazing chance to buy a super special gift for a friend or family member. We recommend not putting anything off for too long though. If the first round of releases taught us anything, it’s that these pieces are way limited and will sell out crazy fast. Ready to see some for yourself? Check out some of our brand new favorites below!

This Anna Sui Dress

A blend of cotton and silk, this bold summer dress is the definition of luxury. We’re so enamored by the sheer sleeves and the smocked chest. All we want to do is slip this piece on and lie in a field of freshly-bloomed flowers, accompanied by a pair of wedges, a floppy sun hat and a glass of iced tea. Heaven!

Get the Anna Sui Pom Pom Wreath Border Print Smocked Dress (originally $739) starting at $591 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Cushnie Bodysuit

You know how amazing is it when men’s formalwear is redesigned with a fitted, feminine flair? This bodysuit takes things up about 10 notches from there with its silk charmeuse fabric and asymmetrical sleeves. The layered fabric held up by the single button at the natural waist is ingenious, and we love the way the bodice slightly blouses out over the wide-leg pants!

Get the Cushnie Black Silk Charmeuse Deep V Bodysuit (originally $795) for $358 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lemlem Swimsuit

This Moroccan-made one-piece swimsuit is made to flatter. It has a wide belt you can tie at the natural waist to really accentuate your figure, along with a low scoop back and V-neckline with halter top to prevent any strappy tan lines. Plus, it’s black, which is always a welcome addition to our wardrobe!

Get the Lemlem Sofia Deep V Belted One Piece for $250 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This ARossGirl x Soler Blouse

This 100% cotton top is so cute with a sweet dash of pure elegance. The puff sleeves are so ridiculously on trend, and the keyhole detail at the neck is too pretty. We love the possibilities created by the matching tie too. Try belting the blouse itself or use it to pull together your outfit by slipping it through the loops of your jeans or trousers!

Get the ARossGirl x Soler The INES Blouse starting at $145 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Thakoon Sneakers

A crisp, classic pair of high-tops of the highest quality. Now that’s what we’re talking about. These cotton canvas shoes are made to “give you the functionality of Chelsea boots with the look of classic high tops.” That means along with the pull tabs in back, these shoes actually have elastic bands to help you slip them on and off easily. No zippers needed!

Get the Thakoon Classic High Top Sneaker for $150 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Want to see more? Shop the rest of the Common Threads digital storefront here and don’t forget to shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!