Start Fresh With These 5 Storage Solutions From Wayfair & Amazon

Our 2020 wardrobe? Set. Our 2020 skincare and beauty routine? Set. Our 2020 home? Mess. No matter how often we clean and straighten up, the mess just keeps spreading. It’s like it’s growing from the floorboards and falling from the ceiling at the same time! There just isn’t enough room for everything, especially if we’re living that small apartment life.

Well, at least it doesn’t seem like there’s room for everything. Closets and built-ins are always nice, but we don’t actually need them to find ourselves in a Marie Kondo-inspired heaven. We just need to shop smart if we want a fresh start. How? By checking out the five storage solutions we picked out that will seriously change the way you live!

This Stairway to Shoe Storage

How unique is this piece? It resembles a chic wooden staircase, even including the banister, but what’s that underneath? Three separate cabinets for our shoes! You can fit 12 pairs in this conversation-starting piece, and four more if you include the spaces on the top of the steps. Feel free to also use those spots for decor, just like in the photo!

Get the Bay Isle Home 12 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet (originally $274) for just $197 at Wayfair!

Sold out? Check out more shoe storage solutions here!

This Bathroom Space Saver

I recently bought one of these over-the-toilet shelving units and I can’t recommend it enough. It fits even in the smallest half-bathrooms, offering so much extra, accessible space for extra rolls of toilet paper, wash cloths, lotions, candles and whatever else. No more constantly knocking things off the sink or digging through the cabinet underneath!

Get the Honey-Can-Do 4-Tier Metal Bathroom Shelf Space Saver (originally $62) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? Check out more over-the-toilet storage solutions here!

These Food Storage Containers

Storing your food in reusable plastic containers is so game-changing, it’s not even funny. These air-tight ones may keep food fresher for longer, whether it’s on your counter, in your cabinet or even in your freezer. They also make it easier to stay organized and find everything you need — all the while eliminating wasteful one-use baggies!

Get the Clyde 64 Oz. Food Storage Container (originally $16) for just $11 at Wayfair!

Sold out? Check out more food storage solutions here!

This Ultra-Modern Garment Rack

Not enough room in your closet? Or no closet at all? This minimal garment rack is a must-have. Not only can you hang over 10 pieces of clothing on it, but it also has multiple shelves for things like hats, and even space for shoes. It’s so pretty that you’ll actually like having everything on display instead of stuffed away behind closed doors!

Get the IRIS Metal Garment Rack with Wood Shelves (originally $90) starting at just $76 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? Check out more clothing storage solutions here!

This Clear Makeup Organizer

You bought all of that new makeup for your 2020 glam, but there is just nowhere to put it! Introducing this Ikee Design acrylic organizer, a fan-favorite with over 8,500 reviews and over color 20 variations. It has a space for everything — from lipsticks to powder and brushes, and it will make getting ready in the morning less tiring and more fun!

Get the Ikee Design Acrylic Makeup Organizer (originally $28) starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2019, but are subject to change.

Sold out? Check out more makeup storage solutions here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!