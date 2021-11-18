No One Will Believe You Found This Gorgeous Winter Coat on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Baby, it’s cold outside! It’s technically not even winter yet, but we’re already bundling up under outerwear. While we’re all about sweaters and other seasonal styles, the one article of clothing that really stands out this time of year is a cozy coat. It’s important to invest in a closet staple that will keep you warm, but bonus points if the layering piece is fashionable and flattering. Toasty and trendy? Yes please.

The holidays came early, because we just found the most marvelous coat — and it’s on sale! Looks like someone has been on the nice list this year. This high-low tie-waist number is a major fashion moment. We couldn’t believe that it’s not a designer look from a department store! Read on to shop this chic coat before it sells out — trust Us, you do not want to miss this winter wardrobe essential.

Get the SAUKOLE Women’s Winter Wool Trench Coat for just $70 (originally $112) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.

The SAUKOLE Women’s Winter Wool Trench Coat is top-rated for a reason. Made from a cotton blend, this trench coat is super soft and comfortable. Featuring a belt buckle closure, large lapel collar and high-low hem, this fashion-forward find is truly one-of-a-kind. Plus, the two in-seam pockets provide extra storage and functionality. The detachable belt offers versatility — cinch your waist with the adjustable belt or remove it for an open look.

This beautiful wool coat comes in beige, black, navy and purple. Style a monochromatic look by pairing the beige coat with an off-white sweater dress and over-the-knee boots — or layer the black coat over a colorful sequin ensemble for a holiday party. Warning: This winter coat may lead to excessive praise from onlookers.

Still on the fence? Just read this rave review: “I love this coat. It’s fairly heavy and will definitely keep you warm. I bought this because I wanted a longer coat to cover my long sweaters and for occasions when I need a dressier coat. I love the wrap style and the high/low design. It’s unique.” We couldn’t agree more! Another shopper said, “I could not be more pleased with this purchase. It is a very affordable way to add a lot of style to the traditional black wool coat portion of your closet. Highly recommended.”

Make a fashion statement in this stunning winter coat!

