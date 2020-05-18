These Tummy Control Shorts Will Be Your Ultimate Workout Buddy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our workout leggings — but we can’t help but think about what else is out there. As the summer heat starts to creep up on Us, it’s hard to stay completely covered while working out. Who wants to pile on extra layers when the temperatures are already hot enough as it is?

If you want to get the same shapewear sensation that leggings provide without the extra coverage, then these workout shorts could be the ideal addition to your activewear drawer. They are high-waisted, just like many of the top-rated full-length leggings on the market, but the fabric stops at the top of the thigh region. Talk about a seasonal win!

Get the Kamo Fitness High Waist Athletic Yoga Shorts with free shipping for just $22, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 20, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

As noted, these shorts feature a high waistline to help you feel cinched and tight, which can optimize your overall workout experience. If you’re not on the hunt for new exercise duds, rock these shorts as loungewear by the pool — they may seriously be that comfortable! They have a four-way stretch material that’s designed to move with your body, which is precisely the type of fabric that gets Us pumped to work out.

Get the Kamo Fitness High Waist Athletic Yoga Shorts with free shipping for just $22, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 20, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Plenty of additional design details are featured throughout. For starters, the shorts have a criss-cross strap situation going on in the back, which reveals a modest amount of skin. The cutout is a super stylish and unique touch that we didn’t know we were after in a pair of workout shorts! They come in five standard shades — there are two different black variations, a red option and two sleek blue pairs. Some units feature a small mesh panel on the side of the leg, so if you’re in the market for extra breathability, be sure to select one of those. No matter which shorts you choose, your legs will feel completely free and breezy. Sometimes, an outfit change is all you need to upgrade your routine. Let’s do this!

See it: Get the Kamo Fitness High Waist Athletic Yoga Shorts with free shipping for just $22, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 20, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

Now what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Kamo Fitness and shop all of the exercise and fitness equipment available from Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!