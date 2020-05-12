These Cariuma Sneakers With a 12,000 Person Waitlist Are Back in Stock

It’s finally here! We’ve been waiting on this restock for what feels like years, and couldn’t be more pumped. Don’t know what we’re talking about? Well, allow Us to bless you with some knowledge — and a much-needed upgrade to your current sneaker collection.

One of the most sought-after sneakers on the market right now are indisputably the Cariuma IBI kicks — and they have a waitlist of over 12,000 eager shoppers to prove it. But that pesky waitlist is no more, because they are available to order starting today — in every single colorway, no less!

Get the IBI sneakers with free shipping for just $98, available from Cariuma!

When it comes to variety, the Cariuma IBI sneakers have got you covered. This new drop includes the seriously popular Sand shade, which is a neutral taupe paired with an off-white rubber sole. While some of the other options are definitely in high demand, they don’t sell out nearly as fast as the Sand shoe. If you’ve had your heart set on this ever-so-popular color, this is your chance to put your order in before another long waitlist resurfaces!

There are eight other equally stunning colors to choose from, including a lovely light pink and a bright yellow! There’s also a bold navy blue, a bright blue, a dark red that verges on burgundy and your classic black and white shoe options. Each pair of these sneakers comes with two different sets of laces: one that complements the color of the canvas, plus a standard white pair. With a quick re-lacing, you can completely change up the look of your shoes. It’s practically like getting a two-for-one deal!

What makes these sneakers so dreamy is the canvas material that they’re made from, in addition to their remarkable construction. The fabric on the body of these sneakers is fashioned from a self-regenerating bamboo. Not only is this a truly sustainable material to use, the 3D knit design makes them incredibly easy to slip on and off. While these sneakers do have laces, you don’t even need to untie them to slide your foot right in comfortably!

So, what are you waiting for? These sneakers have a proven track record of selling out quickly! Ahead of the summer season, they are sure to gain even more popularity — so it’s never been a better time to invest in your new favorite pair of shoes. Did we mention they retail for just $98? The wins don’t stop!

