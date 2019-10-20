Amazon Shoppers Say This Boho Striped Cardigan Is a ‘Must-Have’





Our list of favorite fall activities is lengthy — apple picking is somewhere near the top, but so is simply curling up in a cozy sweater with a good book. When the temperatures start to drop, we can’t wait to relax in our favorite fuzzy cardigans and knit pullovers. But if we’re being honest, does anyone have just one favorite sweater? We have multiple go-tos in our closets, and are always expanding our collections.

If you’re looking to find a new sweater to add to your wardrobe, we’ve found just the right one. The best part about it is that it’s super affordable, so you can buy one (or more) without breaking the bank!

This longline open front striped cardigan from Yacooh was made for the autumn season. It’s the perfect casual sweater to throw on when it’s a bit chilly out or to layer underneath a warmer jacket when it’s colder. It’s also great for lounging around the house, which is an activity we partake in extensively during the fall and winter. You can pick one up from Amazon for as low as $18, which is a major bargain!

There’s a ton of variety when it comes to this sweater in terms of color, cut and fabric texture. Your first option is to go for a chunkier knit that’s the thickest and the warmest of the three different styles. It comes in a series of trendy, neutral stripes that have a color-blocked feel to them. This is perfect for those living in a particularly chilly climate who may need some extra heat!

The second option may have the same color-blocked vibe, but it’s made of a thinner knit fabric and it’s cut longer as well. The third option is made from the same fabric and is cut in the same silhouette, but the stripes are even thinner and two-toned. It will probably be favored by someone with a more preppy aesthetic, but don’t stress if that’s not you! Whichever option you choose, this casual sweater is sure to complement many different outfits with ease.

Amazon reviewers say that this Yacooh sweater is a “must-have cardigan” and that it “matches everyone’s wardrobe.” With 21 different color and fabric options, it would be hard for someone not to find at least one of these cardigans that they love! They say that it’s “so soft and comfortable” and that the colors are “perfect!” Some shoppers have even bought this cardigan in multiple colors, and we can see why. With this amazing price point, buying more than one seems like a winning idea — and one step closer to a warmer winter!

