This Nordstrom Blouse Is the Day-to-Night Piece That Your Closet Needs





When we head out the door to get to work, more often than not we plan to finish up our days and return home afterwards. But every now and again, an old friend will text us out of the blue — or a happy hour with coworkers appears out of nowhere that we just can’t miss out on! We don’t anticipate these things happening, but sometimes unexpected plans are the most enjoyable!

What isn’t enjoyable about situations like this is when we aren’t prepared with an outfit to change into. When we want to go out after work but aren’t feeling the clothes that we came to the office in, the first answer seems to be picking up a substitute option to throw on so we feel better suited for the evening’s activities. But listen: you won’t have to go out and waste money on something that you’ll probably never wear again when you have this perfect blouse that can seamlessly transition into the nighttime!

See it: Get the Halogen Lace & Crepe Blouse for just $69, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

This gorgeous Nordstrom-exclusive top was made to be a versatile piece. It’s simple and understated enough that it can be worn in a professional setting — yet special enough to wear for an evening out and about on the town. The day-to-night adaptability that this blouse effortlessly has makes it one that we feel everybody needs to own in their closet. It’s sure to become a staple piece!

This top from Halogen is designed in a classic, loose-fitting cut with billowy long sleeves that cuff at the wrists. The sleeves slightly puff up at the shoulders that make for an interesting shape — and the neckline is cut square, which looks chic and flattering. But the truly special element to this blouse is the lace overlay detail that goes over the neckline that cuts high and provides a sheer effect. The lace extends down the front of the shirt for an extra-texturized touch.

See it: Get the Halogen Lace & Crepe Blouse for just $69, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

This top comes in four different colors, all of which are equally stunning. The black shade is the most elegant, while the white and pale pinks are slightly more casual — and the yellow is definitely the boldest color of the four. The overall look of this top is dependent on the rest of the outfit. Our suggestion? Tuck it into a pair of high-waist pencil leg slacks with a matching blazer and some pointed-toe pumps for the office, then shed the jacket and add a statement earring to the look for the perfect night-out outfit.

We’re not surprised that shoppers “love this top for work and weekends” and are calling it “beautiful.” One shopper even said that this Halogen blouse “looks even better in person than on the website.” The only way to find out if that statement reigns true is to order it for yourself — we know that’s exactly what we’ll be doing!

See it: Get the Halogen Lace & Crepe Blouse for just $69, available exclusively at Nordstrom!

Not the style that you’re looking for? Check out more pieces from Halogen and shop all Women’s Made Nordstrom brands here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!