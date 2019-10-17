



Our absolute favorite shoes to wear during the fall are boots and booties! We love how comfortable they can be and how perfectly they fit in with the transitional season. The autumn months are definitely on the chillier side — but don’t require the type of heavy-duty boots that keep our feet toasty in the winter.

Fall is when our most fashionable footwear has its moment to shine, and we’re always on the hunt for new styles to add to the ever-growing collection. We came across a pair of Lucky Brand booties that are completely on-point, and shoppers are raving about how comfortable (and classic) they are too. What’s not to love?

These leather booties are made to be worn during this time of year. We adore how different they look compared to most of the similar styles that we’ve seen on the market, as well as their functionality in terms of what you can pair them with. And to top it all off, the reviews don’t stop raving about how insanely comfortable they are for all-day wear. One shopper even said that they were “sad to take them off” at the end of a long day. Sad to take a pair of shoes off? Now that’s one sentence that we’ve probably never heard before!

The Lucky Brand Fausst booties are made of a genuine leather or suede upper depending on which color you choose, have an almond-shaped toe and are outfitted with a lightly-padded fixed footbed. The block heel measures to 1 1/2″ for some comfortable added height, and they’re designed to hit right at the ankle. Speaking of the colors, there are seven to choose from which is amazing. Who doesn’t love plentiful options, especially when it comes to shoes?

What’s especially cool about the design of this shoe is that they have what looks like a slight cutout on either side of the ankle, which allows them to be a boot that’s convertible into a trendy mule! Simply fold down the back heel panel, slide your foot in and you’re ready to go!

Shoppers adore how comfortable they find these shoes to be. One reviewer says that they “are so comfortable [they] forget that [they] have them on,” and another says that they experienced “no rubbing anywhere right out of the box!” Some shoppers even admit that they’ve become repeat buyers, ordering multiple pairs in different colors.

According to the reviews, there is nothing to complain about when it comes to these Lucky Brand booties — so consider us convinced of their magic! We can’t wait to get our hands on a pair and take them out for a test drive ourselves.

