The Drop on Amazon is our go-to destination for limited-edition pieces, and their latest line boasts everything you need to get the spring season off to a stylish start. This collection comes courtesy of fashion and lifestyle influencer Jacey Duprie, whose chic looks and elegant taste regularly inspire hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.

The collection features timeless staples that will suit the season, and we rounded up our top five picks below. If you’re smitten with any of these garments, pick them up ASAP. This collection will be live for just over 24 hours — so there’s no time like the present!

This Chic Striped Button-Down

Think of this as an updated take on a classic button-down. It has an exaggerated hemline with slits on the sides, and can be styled in various ways! Tie the front into a knot, tuck it into a pair of jeans or leave it hanging.

Get The Drop Women’s Navy and White Stripes High-Low Button-Down Shirt by @jaceyduprie for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Prairie-Style Midi Dress

Hello, boho-chic goals! This midi dress is supremely sophisticated. Perfect for brunch, drinks or even a backyard wedding!

Get The Drop Women’s Dawn Blue Floral Print Neck-Tie Lined Midi Dress by @jaceyduprie for $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Simple Sleeveless Dress

Casual vibes all around! This is the ideal dress if you have a relaxed day on the iCal. Wear it on its own, or layer it over a dressier blouse if you want to elevate the aesthetic.

Get The Drop Women’s Black Sleeveless V-neck Dress by @jaceyduprie for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Crisp White Button-Down

If you’ve been struggling to find the ultimate white button-down, look no further. We adore the puffed-out sleeves and the distinctive collar!

Get The Drop Women’s White Rounded-Collar Button-Down Shirt by @jaceyduprie for $50, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Casual Swing Dress

This dress is loose and comfy, and you can easily dress it up or down for any event!

Get The Drop Women’s Black Drop-Waist Dress by @jaceyduprie for $60, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

