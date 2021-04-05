Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking to make a big change in your beauty routine, one celebrity to check in with regularly is Gwyneth Paltrow. She is always on top of the latest beauty releases — sometimes she’s even behind them — so you can bet that she’ll have some incredible recommendations ready to go.

Paltrow recently revealed some of her absolute favorite daily skincare and makeup products to use in a video for Vogue. If you wanted to recreate her entire routine, it would actually cost nearly $900 — so that may be out of the question. Picking out some of the most important (and affordable) parts, though? That’s definitely doable. After all, a little mascara can make a huge difference. Paltrow thinks so herself!

Get The Big Clean Mascara starting at just $13 at Kosas with free shipping!

“Mascara is the best if you want to fudge that you took a nap, that you’re well-rested,” Paltrow said in the video. “I mean, mascara is really where it’s at. This beautiful one, my Kosas that I love…it’s just, it’s great. It’s buildable. It’s thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it.” The best part? You can try it for under $15!

This mascara is a must for “instantly big, fluffy lashes.” Reviewers are calling it their “new holy grail,” publicly proclaiming that they’re “never buying anything else.” They say their “lashes look like they have extensions,” and they love how easy it is to use with its “non-smear application.” Even those with sensitive eyes say this mascara gave them “no itching, redness or swelling” the way others do!

Get The Big Clean Mascara starting at just $13 at Kosas with free shipping!

What makes this mascara different? A few things. One is that it’s “powered by hair care actives.” Part of having your lashes look fabulous is actually taking care of them and making sure they can grow to be healthy and strong. That’s why this mascara’s short list of ingredients includes castor oil for nourishing shine, provitamin B5 for revival after damage and biotinyl tripeptide-1 for fuller, healthier results. This may mean volumized, lengthened and curled lashes like you never thought possible!

Another big win for this mascara is its brush. It’s oversized and curved into a rainbow shape to capture every lash in just one swipe. Simply press the brush at the base of your lashes and wiggle it upwards. Want to go more dramatic? Wait 30 seconds and then apply a second coat!

Of course, this mascara also scores points with Us because of its clean formula. It’s gluten-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, mineral oil-free…the list goes on. It’s cruelty-free too!

Get The Big Clean Mascara starting at just $13 at Kosas with free shipping!

Looking for something else? Shop more eye products here and check out all of the bestsellers at Kosas here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!