Shop Spring Essentials From Fabulous French Brand American Vintage

Fan-favorite brand American Vintage is known for their elevated basics with a vintage European flair, and they just officially opened their first US store in NoLita, New York. Don’t be fooled by the name — this brand is a French label whose chic apparel will make you feel elevated with every piece you try on.

“Opening my first store in New York feels huge. And I’m so happy we got to do this in NoLita, a neighborhood that reminds me of Le Marais in Paris,” Michaël Azoulay, founder of American Vintage, said.

He continued, “I can’t wait to see how American Vintage resonates with New Yorkers, and to build new communities here. Most importantly, we hope this symbolizes the beginning of a new journey in the US.”

Don’t fear if you can’t make it to the Big Apple though, as you can still check out their epic offerings on their website. Scroll to see some of American Vintage’s must-have spring essentials.

Sonoma Women’s T-Shirt

A basic tee is the ultimate spring essential — you can wear it on its own with your favorite pair of jeans or layer it with a stylish coat if it’s a bit chilly. The Sonoma T-Shirt comes in 10 different colors, so you have so many options to choose from.

Get the Women’s T-Shirt Sonoma for $65 now!

Padow Women’s Trousers

Comfortable yet fashionable! With these pants, you can have it all. The textured velour effect instantly elevates your aesthetic, making for the perfect spring staple.

Get the Women’s Trousers Padow for $175 now!

Ryty Women’s Shirt

Throw it over a swimsuit at the beach or jazz it up with dress pants and a blazer — this shirt can do it all. It’s neutral and light, which makes it the most versatile spring basic.

Get the Women’s Shirt Ryty for $130 now!

Joybird Women’s Jeans

These jeans are the wash and style to add to your closet — just in time for spring. A little cropped for when it’s warm, yet basic enough to style with anything else you want to wear. What more could you want?

Get the Women’s Jeans Joybird for $130 now!

