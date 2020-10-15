This Instant Shine Mask Is Like Liquid Glass for Dull, Dry Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all spent more time at home this year than any other. The couch became our new office chair, the kitchen became our mall food court and our vanity practically became a ghost town. Fitting for spooky season, but not so much when it comes time to reemerge from your cocoon.

Re-learning to wing out your eyeliner is doable, but what about bringing your hair back to life? Not everyone is looking to spend upwards of $250 on a keratin treatment right now (plus tip)! But you know what? It’s just not necessary. Why bother when amika is available right on Amazon?

Get the amika Flash Instant Shine Mask (originally $25) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

This professional-grade hair mask has earned the title of Amazon’s Choice, and reviewers are bursting with joy over having found such a quick fix for their dull, dry hair. When we say “quick,” we mean it. This hair mask earned its “flash” name by claiming to work in just 60 seconds, and as personal mega-fans of the product, we stand by that statement!

Unlike other thick masks and deep conditioners, this one flows more freely, practically melting into your hair, saturating every strand with ease. Don’t worry — it comes out of a concentrated nozzle, allowing for a more focused treatment without any product wasted. Simply use after shampoo for a silky, glossy finish. In just minute, drab, sad hair may be completely revived. Shine: cranked. Moisture: maximized. Softness: unbelievable!

So, what’s the secret to this rejuvenating hair serum? It may perhaps lie in the amino acids and UV filters, which may smooth the hair cuticle, boost elasticity and keep color vibrant, or maybe the ultra-moisturizing, hydrolyzed flax seed. Or could it be the red wine extract, telling frizz to get out of Dodge, stat? We’d say it’s all of the above. There’s also the fact that formula is free of sulfates, gluten, parabens, mineral oil, artificial colors, MIT/MCIT, phthalates, nano particles, petrolatum and sodium chloride. Whew!

As with all amika products, this glass-hair serum is cruelty-free and smells positively divine. While you’re probably obsessed with your Perk Up Dry Shampoo and Silken Up Dry Conditioner, we have a feeling this Flash mask may have you actually excited to wash your hair. We know! A straight-up miracle!

