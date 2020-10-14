This Anti-Wrinkle Silk Pillowcase Is 35% Off for Prime Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How did you sleep last night? Were you overheated? Restless? Uncomfortable? And what did you see in the mirror when you woke up? Irritated, creased skin? Knotted, matted hair? We bet it was one of the above, if not all. There are many factors that can contribute to either a good or bad night’s sleep, but one of the biggest? Your pillowcase!

People can be pretty picky about the actual pillow they sleep on, which makes sense — but the pillowcase can honestly be just as important. A high-quality pillowcase can honestly change the way you snooze, and we don’t think anyone would turn one down. The only issue? Some of them are around $100. But that’s okay, because we don’t need ‘em. If we act fast, we can grab one for under $30 at Amazon instead!

Get the ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (originally $40) for just $26 at Amazon + free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This pillowcase is made of 100% mulberry silk on both sides — not just one — which means it both feels and looks so luxurious on your bed. This silk is breathable to keep you cool at night, and it’s hypoallergenic and antibacterial, already making it fabulous for your skin and hair.

This pillowcase has done so much for so many people’s skin and hair, in fact, that it’s basically become an anti-aging essential. No more friction, no more irritating fabric. Using this pillowcase may eliminate everything from acne, to wrinkles, to messy bedhead!

This ZIMASILK pillowcase has a hidden zipper to keep the silk in place — and speaking of that silk? It comes in so many colors. There are even a couple with fun and chic leaf patterns! This pillowcase is so popular that some aren’t even in stock, but you can still buy most now and they should still ship out within the month!

This machine-washable (yes, you read that right) pillowcase is definitely something we encourage everyone to check out for themselves, but it also makes a fabulous gift for anyone who loves to sleep comfortably…in other words, everyone. It’d be perfect for a housewarming, but basically every other occasion works too. Just make sure to grab one (or a few) while it’s on sale!

