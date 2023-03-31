Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s coming. While we’re looking forward to spring nature walks, summer trips to the beach, sunny picnics and sweaty music festivals, there’s an evil entity looming. Every year we try to banish it for good, but it’s bound to keep coming back. We’re talking about humidity — and the frizz that inevitably comes along with it!

While winter humidity is a thing, it’s when the weather warms up that our hair truly starts to act unruly. The second we step outside, our hard work styling our hair is vanquished. This year, we’re determined to fight back — and we’re going to win. How? With the help of this amika spray!

Get the amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

This frizz-fighting spray comes in two sizes: a $10 mini and a $19 full-size can. Going bigger is a better value by far, but the choice is up to you! You might want to even grab both, saving the mini for traveling, as it’s TSA-friendly. You’ll definitely want it on vacation too to keep your hair looking IG-worthy!

This anti-humidity spray claims to protect hair against frizz for 24 hours or more. It uses hydrolyzed keratin to repair damage and restore moisture, elasticity, luster and smoothness to locks, while sea buckthorn berry, a superfruit rich in omega 7, aims to increase the synthesis of elastin and collagen in the hair and scalp.

This spray is heat-activated, but the good news is that it’s also a heat protectant. It’s ready to stand up to temperatures up to 450°F, making it an essential step for using with hot tools. It’s even formulated with UV filters to protect against sun damage as well. You’re welcome to use it to keep your carefully crafted style in tact or to keep your natural, air-dried hair looking smooth and sleek!

The Shield is a very lightweight spray that goes on invisible, so there’s no need to worry about white residue. It’s also free of sulfates, sodium chloride, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petrolatum and artificial colors. It’s formulated to be safe for color-treated, Brazilian-treated and keratin-treated hair too! Basically, it’s made for you, so grab it now so you’re ready for the next super humid day!

