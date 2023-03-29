Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.



Looking sun-kissed? Pure bliss! But achieving that perfectly bronze, tanned complexion has been anything but simple in our past. The sun is damaging to our skin (and sometimes results in burns), tanning beds are just as bad (if not worse!) and spray tans are inconvenient and expensive.

This is why so many of us use a self tanner at home. Of course, this can come with a new slew of issues. Streaky application, smelly ingredients, orange finishes, ruined sheets and clothes — is a little healthy glow too much to ask for? It doesn’t have to be! Luna Bronze just launched the self tanner you’ve been waiting for (and country queen Kelsea Ballerini is even reportedly a fan of the buzzy brand)!

Get the Solar Eclipse Clear Tanning Mousse for just $43 at Luna Bronze! Get a free mini Good Night Serum with all orders for a limited time!

This product just launched and has already sold one bottle every 20 seconds within its first 12 hours live on Luna Bronze’s site. People have clearly been craving this release! It’s a 100% clear and customizable tanning mousse, ready to address just about any self tanning concern you can think of,

This Australian-made tanner is made with a natural, organic formula featuring hydrating ingredients and a natural essential oil blend of lemon myrtle, orange blossom and mandarin for a lovely scent. It’s vegan, cruelty-free and comes from a business founded, owned and operated by women!

This tanner also has a water-to-foam formula that’s easy to sweep across the skin and absorbs fast. No more sticky finishes, no more transfer. It’s safe to put the white sheets on the bed again!

So, how do you use this magic little formula? First, start by cleansing and exfoliating your skin for even application, gently patting dry. Then, pump some foam from the pretty purple bottle onto a tanning mitt. Don’t have a mitt? You can add this one to your cart!

Apply in sections using circular motions, finishing up by applying any residue to your ankles, knees, elbows and face. If you target these areas too early, they could end up too dark or creasy! Here’s where the customizable part comes in. You decide how long to leave this tanner on. Use the depth indicator on the bottle to help you. You’ll want to leave it on for at least one hour and up to 12 hours, rinsing afterward in the shower. Your color will develop over the next 24 hours!

The reviews have only just started coming in, but shoppers are already saying this clear tanner “has literally made life so easy” and that it “passed the test” when they wore it with white clothing. They love their “golden glow,” and we know you will too!

