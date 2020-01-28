This Luxury Priming Spray Detangles Hair ‘Like a Dream’

Can you keep a secret? Sometimes our hair is such a mess in the morning that we don’t even bother with brushing it. We grab a beanie or a baseball cap and just say, “Screw it.” A good hair day will come eventually. Maybe. We hope.

Of course if it were up to Us, we’d love for every day to be a good hair day. Putting in the effort to make it happen though? Yikes — we’re not sure we can commit. We would need a really quick, easy and effective option. Kind of like this detangling spray!

Get the amika Wizard Detangling Primer for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

This spray has hundreds of reviews on Amazon alone, with shoppers saying they truly cannot live without it. Not only does it smell divine (as expected of an amika product), but it majorly cuts down their drying time — even on super thick, coarse hair! They only need a tiny amount too, so the bottle seriously lasts forever. Best of all, it detangles like a dream, so compliment-worthy hair can last and last. We can see now why it was used on Lana Del Rey‘s hair at the GRAMMYs!

This priming spray is essentially weightless, so say hello to volume. You can also greet smooth, soft and radiant strands while you’re at it, thanks to nourishing avocado oil and protective provitamin B5. No more split ends, thank you very much. Every time you use this spray you’ll be doing your hair a favor for the future!

Get the amika Wizard Detangling Primer for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

To use this multi-benefit Wizard spray, first cleanse and condition hair. Afterward, evenly mist throughout damp hair, then comb through and blow dry. This spray claims to protect against thermal and environmental damage, so don’t worry about the heat. Plus, if your drying time is cut shorter, that’s even less damage!

Anyone can and should try this spray, even if you have color-treated, Brazilian-treated or Keratin-treated hair. It’s free of sulfates, sodium chloride, parabens and artificial colors, so you can spray away without a care. It’s cruelty-free too, as all of amika’s products are!

Next time you spot Us wearing a baseball cap, know that the only possible reason is that we’re headed to a baseball game. And even then, we may have to ditch it. Our smooth, soft, detangled hair deserves to be seen — and we’re ready to show it off!

Get the amika Wizard Detangling Primer for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from amika here and other luxury styling products at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!