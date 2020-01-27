9 Faves We’re Gifting Ourselves This Valentine’s Day

Whether you have big Valentine’s Day plans coming up with a significant other or are planning on spending the night with Netflix, one thing remains the same: You should treat yourself a little. It’s most important to love yourself before giving your love away to someone else, after all. That’s why on the day made to celebrate love, we’re celebrating ourselves!

Need a little help building up that wish list before you dive into it? We’ve rounded up nine gifts of varying price points that are so good, you may even end up writing a thank you card to yourself. Check them out below!

This Heart-Shaped Crossbody

It’s no surprise that a Ted Baker bag would be adorably chic, but this one still managed to seriously sweep Us off our feet! Plus, how fitting for V-Day?

Get the Loverr Leather Crossbody Bag in three colors for just $175 at Nordstrom!

This Zodiac Necklace

What’s your sign? No, really. There are 12 versions of this sparkling constellation necklace, one for each sign!

Get the Sterling Forever ‘When Stars Align’ Constellation Necklace (originally $69) for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Detox Duo

Who doesn’t love a good detox? Start out by energizing skin with the dry brush and then step into the shower — following up with the luxurious body wash!

Get the G.Tox Daily Detox Duo ($50 value) for just $45 at goop!

These Tie-Dye Leggings

How cute are these soft, stretchy leggings? Our hearts all just skipped a beat. Shoppers say they are “living in” them, and we plan to do the same, especially with that incredible sale price!

Get the Ideology Tie-Dyed Leggings (originally $50) for just $20 exclusively at Macy’s!

This Eye Massager

Jade rollers? Old news. T-Sonic technology eye massagers? Um, yes please. This futuristic tool has eight speeds and two modes and will be your eye cream’s new BFF!

Get the FOREO IRIS for just $139 at Revolve!

This Minimalist Wallet

We’re ready to rid ourselves of excess baggage to finally feel light and free. That’s why we’re going minimal for 2020 with this incredibly cute card holder!

Get the Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Wallet for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Satin Flats

Take yourself out on a date and make sure to rock these romantic, ballerina-inspired flats!

Get the Jeffrey Campbell Bow Square-Toed Flats for just $130 at Anthropologie!

These Wireless Earbuds

Take your listening to the next level with these water-resistant earbuds from Skullcandy! And hey, you know how AirPods have about five hours of battery life? Yeah, these have 10.

Get the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds starting at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Pretty Blush Duo

There’s no beating Cloud Paint when it comes to creating a natural flush. Would you look at that? We’re making ourselves blush!

Get the Cloud Paint Duo ($36 value) for just $30 when you pick any two blushes at Glossier!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!