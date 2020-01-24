We Found 5 Balenciaga Items With Unbelievable Discounts You Need to See

Are there some designers out there you’ve officially put on your “do not buy” list? Not because you don’t love their pieces, but because you simply cannot justify spending the money on their high-end pieces. We get it, but you know what? We don’t like to enforce limits like that. It’s okay to have a budget, but why push a designer totally out of the picture when their pieces may very well be within your budget after all?

If you want to find pieces from an ultra-luxury designer like Balenciaga on major sale, you need to know the right place to look. And guess what? You’re here, so you’re clearly in the know! You need to have good timing though, since these deals obviously result in ultra-quick sellouts. So don’t wait any longer! Check out our top five Balenciaga picks below, all marked down by unbelievable amounts!

These Sophisticated Sock Boots

Sock boots are huge right now, and these are so, so sleek. A couple of the colors are starting to go fast, so pick your favorite and add it to your bag before the extra 15% off deal is over!

Get the Balenciaga ankle boot (originally $873) in four colors for just $297 at YOOX! Extra 15%-off savings end January 25, 2020.

This Pretty-in-Pink Crossbody

This calfskin bag is so cute, we can barely handle it. The pink is perfect, the size is perfect — everything is perfect. Especially the price!

Get the Balenciaga Ville Calfskin Day Bag (originally $1,090) for just $545 at MATCHESFASHION!

This Trendy Belt Bag

Belt bags are a must-have in 2020, and a Balenciaga belt bag is a must-have for all of eternity!

Get the Balenciaga Striped Logo Belt Bag (originally $799) for just $319 with code EXTRA20 for a limited time at MATCHESFASHION!

These Denim Flats

These flats are 100% compliment magnets. The ankle strap is delicate and chic, and the denim finish keeps things casual while remaining totally high-end!

Get the Balenciaga Ankle-Strap Denim Flats (originally $650) for just $260 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Wear-Everywhere Bag

This leather crossbody works equally well for everyday occasions as it does for formal events. The gold-tone turn-lock closure is an ingenious, functional accent and the price is just heavenly!

Get the Balenciaga Extra-Small Double Leather Crossbody Bag (originally $1,550) for just $775 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

