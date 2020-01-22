We Found So Many Coach Bags on Sale — Here Are Our Favorites

Looking to spice up your accessory arsenal a little bit? Carrying the same exact bag every single day, year after year, kind of takes the excitement out of owning a cute bag in the first place. We need to change it up every so often, and when we find such amazing sales, how could we not?

We knew we were about to bring a new bag baby into our lives when we saw the plethora of Coach beauties on sale at Macy’s. The timing just feels right, and we know we’ll take the best care of it. Seriously though, some of these deals are just incredible, and we’d be doing ourselves a disservice not to take advantage. So, are you ready to do this thing? Check out our fave five picks below!

Polished Pebble Leather Hadley Hobo

This hobo bag is so spacious and the pebbled leather is just gorgeous. We love how classic it is while also subtly showing off a casual modernity. We’re carrying our lives around in this thing, for sure!

Get the Coach Polished Pebble Leather Hadley Hobo bag (originally $395) starting at just $237 at Macy’s!

Marlow Crossbody in Signature Embossed Leather

This crossbody’s gold-tone rivet accents are so cool on their own, but made even cooler by the “C”-embossed leather beneath the flap. Add in that chain strap and we have purse perfection!

Get the Coach Marlow Crossbody in Signature Embossed Leather (originally $225) for just $135 at Macy’s!

Colorblock Leather Dreamer Shoulder Bag

We couldn’t imagine a better combination of colors for our everyday style. The black, brown and neutral beige will go with any other accessory or outfit, and the muted pop of misty blue is absolutely beautiful!

Get the Coach Colorblock Leather Dreamer Shoulder Bag (originally $495) for just $297 at Macy’s!

Convertible Belt Bag In Signature Canvas

Belt bags are a must-have for 2020. They’re back and they’re sticking around, much to our delight. And hey, if your outfit doesn’t call for a belt bag, that’s not a problem, because this one can be easily converted into a cute crossbody!

Get the Coach Convertible Belt Bag In Signature Canvas (originally $225) for just $135 at Macy’s!

Coated Canvas Signature Exotic Patchwork Stripe Parker Shoulder Bag

We have genuine snakeskin. We have metallics. We have studs. We have patterns. We have leather. We have suede. We have the bag to end all bags, pretty much — for nearly $200 off its original price!

Get the Coach Coated Canvas Signature Exotic Patchwork Stripe Parker Shoulder Bag (originally $450) for just $270 at Macy’s!

Looking for more? Check out other Coach bags on sale here and all other bags available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!