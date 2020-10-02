This Adorable Shift Dress Combines All of Today’s Best Fashion Trends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Has it been a while since your last life-changing purchase? “A while” is subjective here. Maybe it means six months, or maybe it means six days. We’re not here to be picky about that. All we know is if you’re looking for a new dress that’s going to make a positive difference in both your wardrobe and your life, then we’ve got you.

Now that we’re heading into a new season, we really need an epic piece that hits all of the marks. It needs to serve up trends and timelessness all at once, it needs to be versatile so we can wear it for a variety of occasions and, as always, it needs to be comfortable so you can actually enjoy wearing it. Huh, sounds like a lot like this number one bestselling dress from Amazon!

Get the Amoretu Tunic Swing Shift Dress starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This dress beautifully captures modern fashion moments in one piece. It doesn’t look like each trend is an awkwardly-smushed puzzle piece trying to fit in with the others. They all fit together flawlessly, from the oversized shift silhouette, to the tiered construction, to the statement sleeves. Who doesn’t love a good lantern sleeve these days? The fabric gathers at both the elbow and the wrist for a flared effect that exudes elegance!

This dress’ fabric is soft, light and comfy. You’ll see it has a V-neckline, and while it has multiple tiers, the hem still hits above the knee, making it a transitional piece you’ll love for between seasons. Color-wise, there are so many options. There are prints too, like polka dot or plaid, and even different sleeve lengths if you’re not into the lantern look. There are nearly 30 versions available!

There are so many ways to style this dress, and it can be dressed up or down in a snap. Wear it casually with a few hair clips and some high-top sneakers, or dress it up for date night with heels and a sparkly headband. Looking to capture up the newly-popular cottagecore aesthetic? Grab a suede hat, a silk scarf, brown boots and a picnic basket-turned-handbag. Alexa, play Fleetwood Mac!

No matter how you choose to wear this dress, we’re confident you’re going to rock it. A piece doesn’t earn tons and tons of glowing reviews for no reason. Pick out your favorite color today and get ready to feel like a whole new you!

