This $15 Ancient Greek Remedy Oil Clears Acne, Shrinks Pores and More

Any time we come across a multi-purpose skincare product, our interest is immediately piqued. Not only do they conserve space in our bathrooms and vanities, they can also save Us big bucks! The best case scenario? When you find a product that tends to multiple concerns at the same time!

Can you imagine a single skin savior that can fight signs of aging, help make your pores look smaller and clear your acne? It might seem too good to be true, but we’re here to tell you that thousands of shoppers claim this single face oil makes it all possible!

Get the Ancient Greek Remedy Lavender, Almond and Grapeseed Oil with Vitamin E Moisturizer for just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This serum from Ancient Greek Remedy essentially functions as a moisturizer, but it does so much more than nourish your skin with much-needed hydration. The blend of different natural ingredients, including almond, grapeseed oil and vitamin E, can allow you to put your best (and freshest) face forward at all times. It’s a nourishing product that may help your skin feel more youthful and radiant, as well as even out the texture of your skin. If you feel like your skin isn’t balanced or as healthy as it should be, this face oil just may do the trick!

But this isn’t exclusively a face oil — you can use it for a multitude of beauty-related purposes! Think outside the box here: This can be used a scalp treatment if you’re looking to improve your follicles, and as a cuticle treatment for your nails. You can apply this oil whenever you feel like your skin needs a little pick-me-up. Best of all, this serum is super inexpensive! Thanks to thousands of glowing fan reviews, we know that this stuff is the real deal. With both men and women raving about its positive benefits, we’re sold!

