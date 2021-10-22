Shoppers Keep Their Complexions Tight With This Skin Lifting Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has secret skincare weapons that they swear by. When you find something that seriously works for your complexion and keeps it looking radiant and youthful, you never want to let it go. We totally understand!

Those mainstays in our daily regimens become beloved, and if our friends are lucky enough, we’re willing to share the knowledge. That’s exactly why we keep close tabs on any product that steals our attention. If it seems like it may potentially become a new favorite that we want to chat about with our gal pals, we do research and take notes!

Get the Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic DMAE Lift Firm Skin Cream for prices starting at $21, available at Amazon, also available from Walmart and Ulta! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 20, 2021, but are subject to change.



Our latest discovery? This lifting cream from Andalou Naturals that costs just $21. It may leave your skin looking youthful! This product in particular is designed to help hydrate dry skin and make it feel tighter. This is especially beneficial if you’ve noticed a loss in elasticity. Keeping your skin properly hydrated may also help make fine lines look less noticeable, which is one reason why this cream is popular.

The formula of this product is super unique. It utilizes a fruit stem cell complex and hyaluronic acid to help promote and regenerate your skin’s natural collagen production to create that plump, fresh look. It’s fantastic that this cream relies on natural ingredients instead of harsher chemicals that may do more harm than good!

Shoppers claim that this cream truly provides an impressive bang for your buck, and they say that it’s “great for firming” and “penetrates well” into the skin. They also report that it doesn’t feel greasy or oily, and it’s suitable for sensitive skin types as well. You can use it in the morning and at night instead of your regular moisturizer. While many skincare products aren’t universal success stories, this may be worth a shot — thousands of positive ratings don’t lie!

