The Best Way to Wear Mules in the Winter (While Saving 30%)





We love our boots and booties endlessly, but do you ever get that itch in the middle of winter to switch back to your easy spring and summer slip-ons? It’s only natural, but it’s just not realistic. We can’t rely on our summer shoes to keep our toes from freezing off when the snow starts to fall!

What we can rely on, however, is a slip-on made specifically for winter weather. One that features the same ease and silhouette of our warm weather favorites, but with cold weather sensibility. A pair with, you guessed it, faux-shearling. One that happens to be on sale!

Get the André Assous Sage Wedge Mule (originally $195) for just $136 at Nordstrom!

We can now save nearly $60 on these Portuguese-made mules, and just in time for our upcoming holiday and New Year’s Eve parties. They have a smooth black leather upper and a stacked wedge heel, measuring in at three inches tall, with a closed-toe construction. They also feature a leather sole and a leather lining accented with white faux shearling. We love how this faux shearling peeks out around the heel to make it look like you’re literally walking on a cloud!

André Assous was a huge factor in turning espadrilles into an “iconic fashion trend” back in the ‘70s, and we imagine that this style of shoe will quickly follow suit. All of the designers pieces are made to mix modern styling with comfort, and this Sage Wedge Mule nails it!

Let’s get to one of our favorite activities — besides shopping. Outfit planning! Want to impress at a holiday party? Here’s your footwear. The matte quality of the leather would contrast perfectly with a sparkly dress, whether it be red, gold or rainbow. Not into dresses? These shoes would look incredible paired with a tailored two-piece suit over a satin cami!

We can, of course, wear these mules for more casual occasions as well. Just picture it: a pair of skinny jeans, a fitted turtleneck tucked in, a belt with a shiny buckle, a pair of statement earrings and these mules. Dress it down even more if you want to with an easy tee and distressed cut-off flares!

No matter how we choose to wear these shoes, we just know that our feet will be so happy — and toasty! And we won’t have to worry about yanking off a pair of knee-high boots or unlacing a pair of booties at the end of a long night. We can just kick these beauties off (or gently slip them off, of course) and relax!

With such an amazing sale price, the remaining sizes of this shoe could go very quickly — so if you’re loving the idea of them, make them yours already!

Not your style? Check out more from André Assous here and other mules available at Nordstrom here!

