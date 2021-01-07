We Instantly Added This Color-Block Sweater to Our Amazon Cart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever come across a piece of clothing that just speaks to you? It’s like it’s whispering sweet nothings into your ear, and you can immediately envision what a happy life you would lead with it by your side. You know it’s extra real when you skip right over adding it to your fashion inspo Pinterest board and place it immediately in your cart instead.

That’s the feeling we got when we spotted this color-block sweater on Amazon, and we’re definitely not the only ones. Reviewers are also raving, and we wanted to spread the love just a little more to our readers. This chic piece deserves our attention, and we all deserve its cuteness!

Get the Angashion Oversized Chunky Knit Color-Block Pullover Sweater for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has an oversized fit and a chunky knit, which means it was up our alley from the start. It’s not just another typical sweater you’d find in any bargain bin though. Most importantly, its soft, cotton-blend material is lovely to wear and not scratchy at all. And can we talk about the perfectly executed color-block design on both the torso and the sleeves? Brilliant!

Speaking of those sleeves, they are another big part of what makes this sweater so stylish. They have dropped shoulders for a cozy effortlessness, and they take it up yet another notch by adding a lantern effect at the wrist, the voluminous material pooling a bit over each hand. We seriously can’t stop staring.

Get the Angashion Oversized Chunky Knit Color-Block Pullover Sweater for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a crew neckline and a hem that hits around the hips, ever so slightly hugging your figure. Color-wise, you have three options of this version to pick from. The bottom shade remains black on all three, but for the top, you can go with pink, red or a trendy mustard yellow. You’ll notice there are four other options also on the Amazon page, but these differ a bit in construction and color-block design, so check out each pic before making your choice(s)!

This is the ideal time of year to stock your wardrobe with some warm, gorgeous pieces like this. Colder weather can be a bummer sometimes, but when you give yourself some catalog-worthy outfits to look forward to wearing, you might actually start craving those chilly days. Whether you’re pairing this pullover with faux-leather leggings, skinny jeans or even a mini skirt and tights, you’re going to look like a fashion icon (because you are)!

Get the Angashion Oversized Chunky Knit Color-Block Pullover Sweater for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Angashion here and shop other pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!