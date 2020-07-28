This Adorable Striped Midi Dress Effortlessly Nails the Hamptons Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to summering on the East Coast, the Hamptons is the quintessential vacation spot. As one of the most prominent beach communities in the country, there’s a distinct and upscale style that reflects the famous area’s vibes. While it’s classically chic, it also exudes an effortlessly casual feel. There’s nothing quite like it!

Even if all of Us can’t make it there to soak up the sun, we can still be inspired through our fashion. In fact, this dress from Angashion is the perfect embodiment of Hamptons style!

Get the Angashion Women’s Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Button Down Swing Midi Dress with Pockets for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



These striped dresses are ideal if you’re in the market for a glamorous look that isn’t trying too hard. Each version of the dress features a traditional pattern that complements the summer season. This dress is fitted at the top, and the skirt flows out into a loose silhouette. It has button details running down the front of the dress, as well as two pockets on the front to finish off the look.

Seriously, it doesn’t get more Hamptons than this dress! It has a nautical flair to it that’s idyllic for the warm-weather months, but it’s still relaxed in nature. You can wear it to the beach, out for brunch or to any other fun outing you have planned.

If you’re not into the striped look, fear not — this dress comes in so many other options! There are floral prints, tropical prints and solid colors — all available now. Clearly, we have a thing for stripes — but all of them are sure to become staples in your closet.

Each dress has thin spaghetti straps that are adjustable, and either a V-neck or sweetheart neckline — both of which are super flattering. These dresses were made for the summer, and will make you feel like you’re living the ultimate dream in the Hamptons!

