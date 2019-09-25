Take a Walk on the Wildly Elegant Side With This 40%-Off Leopard Dress





Ready to take a walk on the wild — but actually super elegant — side? Then join Us as we escort you to animal print heaven. And we assure you, it’s nothing like you ever imagined!

We’re not stepping into some dangerous jungle or intense desert situation here. When we put this dress on, we’ll instead feel as if we’re being transported to something more along the lines of a royalty-filled ball, a la Cinderella, but with a look that’s even more killer. We’re not even sure that Prince Charming could handle it!

See it: Get the I.N.C. Animal-Print Maxi Dress (originally $100) for just $59 with code SAVE exclusively at Macy’s! Offer ends September 29, 2019.

The I.N.C. Animal-Print Maxi Dress was already a magical find, and then we saw that it was nearly 30% off. But it didn’t stop there. We then noticed an extra 15% off code and we nearly fainted! Going from $100 down to $59 is no joke, but we still can’t help smiling with joy!

Shoppers say this dress is “unbelievably beautiful” and are noting that it’s the perfect way to do leopard without overdoing it, an issue many of us struggle with when it comes to animal print. We can soothe our minds here, because reviewers say this dress is “elegant and beautiful” and well as “quite flattering to the figure.” They’re loving the “light and airy” flow to the fabric. One reviewer said that this is “such an amazing dress,” and we think that sums it up perfectly.

This dress has a maxi length skirt and a V-neckline. It may look fancy, but that doesn’t mean it requires extra effort. That’s why it’s a pull-on style. No more reaching around our back and pulling our muscles just to grab on to zippers and hooks! It does, however, feature a sash tie that sits at the natural waist in the same leopard print as the rest of the dress. We love how we can use this tie to cinch our figure!

This leopard-print dress features a gorgeous chiffon material, but that doesn’t mean our entire outfit will be see-through. It’s lined, so we can skip the added slips! We’ll still get that pretty see-through effect on the long sleeves, though, which taper at the wrists for an ever so slight balloon sleeve silhouette. This subtle, fashionable twist is everything. We are obsessed, to say the least!

We’ve been describing this dress as a go-to for more formal occasions, but that’s not all we can wear it to. It’s definitely our first pick for when we’re attending a wedding or making a statement at a party, but we can totally dress it down, too. Trade a pair of stilettos for a pair of wedges or even block booties. The style contrast combat boots would create would be amazing, too!

However we choose to wear this dress, we can expect compliments to seek us out like crazy — like there’s a magnetic pull drawing them to us. We certainly won’t complain about that! We just have to make sure to grab this dress while it’s still an extra 15% off to get the full effect of the elation!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



