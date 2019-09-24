



A blouse is never going to be as comfortable as a tee. We’ve come to accept that, and we don’t think too many people would try to disagree. The biggest issue with a tee, though, is that it has a fairly small range of wearability. We can wear it in casual settings, but for anything with any sort of dress code? We have to leave it behind and spring for less comfortable options with buttons, ties and harsher fabrics. No, thank you!

Upon first glance, you might not even realize that this tee is, in fact, a tee. You might even mistake it for a formal blouse. We know we did! Once you feel it for the first time though, there will be no denying that it truly is a tee — just one that we can wear anywhere, from the office, to date night, to even a job interview!

See it: Get the JM Collection Printed T-Shirt (originally $35) for just $26 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends October 29, 2019.

This top-rated JM Collection tee has nearly 200 stellar reviews, so seeing its sale price sent shivers of excitement up and down our spine. We’re so happy to have spotted it while the sale is still going strong! One question: Do you believe in love at first sight? Because shoppers can’t think of any other way to describe the phenomenon they experienced when first noticing this top. In fact, they “loved it so much” that reviewer after reviewer mentions how they went back to buy more colors immediately!

Shoppers say this top is “extremely comfortable” and that the “length is just right,” one noting that it’s “way too cute with leggings.” This length is so perfect that one shopper even said it “elongates even the shortest of torsos”! Many also mentioned how versatile this top is, noting that it’s a simple piece to “dress up or down.” Going on a trip? This tee works for that too, as it “packs like a dream with little to no wrinkling.” Bon voyage!

This top features a scoop neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves that don’t cling to our arms. The fabric is smooth and stretchy, and it drapes and flows beautifully for an endlessly flattering fit. This tee also has a rounded shirttail hem that hits just below the hip, making it perfect for either tucked or untucked styling!

There are currently 15 different versions of this shirt available, with plenty of different colors and prints to choose from. Whether we’re into florals, animal print, metallic shimmer, chevron or houndstooth, there’s at least one version for us, plus a few more! What are we feeling right now? The Gold version reminds Us of fireworks in the sky, and we’re simultaneously obsessed with the abstract qualities the Blue Textured version. But then Horizon Moves is such a perfect neutral! Honestly, we love them all.

Adding this top to your wardrobe is the best way to upgrade your basic tee collection without having to put in any extra effort or suffer through any discomfort to actually wear it. For nearly 25% off, it’s hard to imagine a better scenario, so let’s get shopping before this sale comes to an end!

