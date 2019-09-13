



Macy’s Michael Kors Fall Fashion Event is here and it’s off to a killer start. With 25% off nearly all pieces from one of our favorite designers ever, our closet is getting a major makeover before the end of September, skyrocketing us into fall as future fashion icons!

There’s no way we’re going to let this sale event pass us by without a new fall jacket. We already stocked up on a couple of bags that were way up high on our wish list, but that was only the beginning. Chillier weather means the triumphant return of leather moto jackets, and having this Michael Kors one in our arsenal is the best way to embrace the start of a new season!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leather Moto Jacket (originally $250) for just $188 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 25, 2019.

Fashion lovers are obsessed with this MK moto jacket, leaving five-star review after five-star review. They say the luxurious leather is so “soft and smooth” and that “the fit is perfect.” Many are commenting on its versatility, too, noting that it works perfectly for “dressy, casual [and] sporty” looks. One shopper even said they were considering wearing it on their wedding day since they feel so confident in it! Another admitted they “can’t say enough good things about this jacket,” summing up everyone’s love for the elegance and edge it brings to their wardrobe!

This lined jacket has a slightly cropped, straight hem that hits at the hip and an asymmetrical zipper closure in the front. We’ll also find a notched collar up top, along with a snap detail that creates a chic and weather-appropriate mock neck effect when we’re all zipped up. Another thing we love is the fact that it has a zip pocket on either side. We can never go wrong with pockets!

This jacket is currently available in two colors. Black is an essential within any closet in the fall. The only reason we shouldn’t have a black moto jacket in our closet is if we’re currently wearing it. This one is especially sleek, with flattering, feminine accents and a structured silhouette that goes with seriously anything. This version also features gold-tone hardware for the zippers and snap button at the neck!

The other color available is Luggage, a caramel brown shade we love just as much as the black. It’s always a good idea to own something in both brown and black so we can always properly coordinate our entire outfit, wearing brown shoes to match a brown jacket and black shoes to match a black jacket, for example. This version features hardware with a more rusted look, which was the perfect choice to complement the leather. It’s certainly no surprise to Us that Michael Kors got this one right!

Apart from the fact that we can get this jacket for over $60 off, bringing the price under $200, we can also get the absolute perfect fit, since it’s available in both regular and petite sizes. The only thing better than a luxe leather jacket such as this is a luxe leather jacket that looks like it was made just for us, so let’s grab one before it starts selling out!

