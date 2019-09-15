



There’s no denying that backpacks are some of the most convenient and comfortable bags we can own, but there’s also no denying that most backpacks make us feel like we’re back in elementary school, lugging around our plastic pencil case full of milky pens, notes from friends and Judy Blume books. We cherish those memories and all, but when in comes to fashion we prefer to stay in the here and now!

Not every backpack belongs in a locker or cubby, though. Some belong out on the town or even on the runway! Take this sleek Michael Kors backpack for example, which is currently on sale in Macy’s Michael Kors Fall Fashion Event. From now through September 25, 2019, nearly everything MK is 25% off, meaning this bag is now under $200!

See it: Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Rhea Slim Pebble Leather Backpack (originally $258) for just $194 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 25, 2019.

Nearly 200 reviewers cannot recommend this chic designer backpack enough, loving how Michael Kors proved that backpacks can, in fact, cross over from the realm of juvenile style (or lack thereof). They say the pebbled leather is “unbelievably soft” and that the look is so “elegant and fashionable” while its construction is “very durable.” Many commented on how it’s “not boxy like most backpack purses” but is still “big enough to carry everything you need without being bulky.” Some shoppers even listed out some of the items they store in their own Rhea backpack, including water bottles, small umbrellas, hairbrushes, checkbooks, tablets, laptops and all essentials like our phone, charger, wallet and keys!

This backpack has a slim and streamlined silhouette that even works for the office. Regardless of our outfit, this bag will actually become part of it, rather than just acting as a thing that we happen to be carrying for the sake of convenience. It’s medium sized, measuring in at 12 inches high and 10 ½ inches wide with a 4 ¾-inch depth. We’ll find a carrying handle up top as well as two over-the-shoulder straps, which are adjustable for maximum comfort, making hands-free the way to be!

Let’s get into storage, because there is a lot of it. Even just on the outside of this backpack we’ll find a zip pocket in front below the logo embellishment and a magnetic snap pocket hiding over on the back. On the inside, which features a smooth logo lining, we’ll find a spacious main compartment, as well as a zip pocket, a cushioned tablet pocket, two slip pockets and a key clip so we’ll never have to spend 10 minutes digging around for our keys in the cold again!

This backpack is currently available in two versions of black. If we specifically like accessorizing with all yellow gold or all silver jewelry, there’s a Rhea to match! One features gold-tone hardware while the other features silver-tone hardware, and we seriously loving having a choice between the two! Buying both works too, of course.

This limited-time sale event features deal after deal, and we’d definitely recommend filling up your cart, but starting with this backpack. We’ll need somewhere to store all of our new MK goodies, after all!

Not your style? Check out more from the Michael Kors Fall Fashion Event here and other handbags and accessories available at Macy’s here!

