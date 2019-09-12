Update Your Fall Wardrobe Game With This Top-Rated Legging From Macy’s!





We love comfy clothes! It’s impossible not to. Every single sweatshirt or sweatpant hanging in our closet is near and dear to our heart. With good reason, nonetheless. There is something about a comfortable item of clothing that’s indescribable. So much so, many of Us would prefer to wear them all day, every day.

Now, what if we could? The reason “comfy clothes” are restricted to our homes? It’s rare to find a piece (or pieces) that’s acceptable in our day-to-day lives. Most of these items are bulky and unacceptable in a proper setting. But what if they were? What if there was a piece we could wear at home and outside of it too? Would that be of interest? Of course… and we found it right here.

See it: Grab a pair of the adidas adicolor Three-Stripe Track Pant for $65, available at Macy’s!

The adidas adicolor Three-Stripe Track Pants are a complete game-changer. Why? According to reviewers, there’s so many different reasons. One reviewer says, it’s the most “figure-flattering” pant she’s ever worn, while another claims it’s the instant compliment booster we all need of. But, what’s the real magic here?

This retro-inspired track pant doesn’t just work but works well. How exactly? Let’s start with the color. It’s available in all-black that literally can go with anything. One reviewer loved how she could wear them when running errands, while another likes that they’re polished enough for whenever she’s “out-and-about.” Of course, we too can’t help but agree. The black shade can easily work with any sweatshirt, T-shirt, and sneaker in seconds. Whether we’re heading to the gym, running errands or transitioning from day-to-night, it’s the perfect piece.

What makes this pant even more perfect? The slim-fitting silhouette. It’s a vast improvement for the brand’s traditional stylish athletic staples. This one is more form-fitting and works with our bodies instead of against them. The verdict? Perfection. Reviewers loved how the fit was similar to their favorite legging while remained as comfortable as their favorite sweatpants.

Our favorite review? She said she didn’t just look good when slipping into this pant — she felt it too. This reviewer loved how this cotton-polyester fabric hit her curves in all the right ways. She said she received “so many compliments” and she “never wanted to take them off.” Can we blame her? Other reviewers, also said the “compliments came rolling in” and to the point they always kept a pair “in their gym bag” just in case. We completely understand that.

The only thing better than that? One reviewer says this pant “made the perfect gift.” Honestly, that’s hard to top. Not only looking good in a pair of pants but also making sure your friends and loved ones do too. We second this motion. . . especially since so many said “it’s so comfortable.” The thick material had a very luxurious feel that many felt instantly elevated their look. Sure, it’s great dressed down with sneakers but what about when looking to dress up. The three side stripes are the subtle-yet-striking detailing that sets this entire pant apart.

How would we go about rocking this look? Add a leather jacket and T-shirt underneath! Maybe a crop top if we’re really looking to turn heads. Want to keep the style going? Throw on a black bootie too. It’ll be the street style look we don’t want to wear but need to wear. . . and we can when purchasing this top-rated track pant ASAP!

Not your style? Check out additional adidas Original pieces, more pants and women’s clothing also available at Macy’s’ here!

