Lucy Hale is set to start filming the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene, in 2020. But before the show’s leading lady could step foot on set? She needed to make one major change first. What exactly was that change? Her zip-code. This L.A. baby is now a NYC lady, and that’s not all she’s upgrading!

The 30-year-old’s street style is evolving too! In true NYC-fashion, she too has stepped out of her uncomfortable shoes and stepped into a more practical pair. What pair may that be? This sneaker! Not only does it sizzle in style, but at this very moment? It just so happens to be majorly marked down at Zappos too! Stealing her (new) signature style has never been easier.

What’s the pair Hale’s been loving lately? It’s the Dr. Scholl’s Sunnie Lace Sneakers. The brunette bombshell has been seen rocking this pair everywhere. Whether she’s vacationing in Europe with her girlfriends or just posting an Instagram Story, it’s her absolute favorite pair to step into. But, can anyone blame her? No way, not a chance! This sneaker is seriously so stylish. Don’t believe Us? You don’t have to … just take a look at it first-hand!

This sneaker doesn’t just come in one sensational shade, but two.

First, there’s the “White Leather” and it’s Hale’s personal favorite. It’s, of course, the most versatile and wearable of the two. You can dress it down on the weekends with a T-shirt and jeans, and dress it up on the weekdays with a jumpsuit or romper. It’s so endlessly wearable, we can think of a dozen different ways to style it too. What do we love? The same can be said about the second pair too.

The “Sea Breeze Blue Washed Leather” is just as stunning. Think of it as the perfect pop of color our wardrobes are in desperate need of. Why is that? This blue is beautiful. It’s dilluted and much more subtle than the traditional blue’s we’re used too. The best way to think of it? As a denim wash. If we were on the light, medium or dark wash scale this blue is somewhere between the light-and-medium. Truth be told? It doesn’t matter which shade you select. There is no wrong way to go here, and why is that? Both pairs not only feature a jute-wrapped insole, but also the same dreamy design.

This sneaker sets the bar high! It’s found a way to balance both chicness and comfort, and wrapped up into one. The soft fabric lining is not only wearable but breathable. We can wear them without socks in the hot summer heat or add a pair of sneakers to transition into the cooler days. Either way, we wear it, our feet will remain as comfortable as ever. How do we know that? The insole features a lightly cushioned footbed. Meaning, whenever we step into this Sunnie lace sneaker? It’ll have Us all feeling like we’re walking on Cloud Nine.

