Shoppers Have Bought More Than One of These Waffle Knit Tops

Waffle knit has been a closet staple for decades, and we never get tired of it! Garments decked out with the traditional grid pattern are somehow the softest options around — and they’re incredibly warm and cozy to boot.

As we still have the bulk of winter to get through, we’re shopping for all of the waffle knit fashions we can find. Not only is this long-sleeve top from Amazon a bestseller, it’s beyond affordable too! Considering how many proud owners are raving about this terrific top, we’re eager to pick it up in a slew of shades.

Get the ANIXAY Women’s Waffle Knit Tunic Top for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

This top is loose and casual, and its long length is similar to a tunic. When it’s time to throw on a pair of leggings, this silhouette is ideal and will effortlessly keep you covered up. Warning: It may be hard to buy just one. There are dozens of colors and prints to choose from, and they’re all bound to make solid additions to your wardrobe.

Each of these tops offers a relaxed design thanks their V-neckline and henley-inspired buttons running along the hem. For a more open feel, you can unfasten the upper two buttons — which will make a stylish statement with a cute bralette underneath.

It’s not just Us — shoppers are enamored with these waffle knit tops, with some quickly becoming repeat customers. With price tags like these, it’s hard to resist. While there’s plenty to rave about, the majority of Amazon reviewers appear to be obsessed with the feel of the material and the breezy fit, which is ultra-comfortable. When hanging at home on a chilly winter night is all that’s on your calendar, this trusty top is exactly what you want to be wearing. Easy and steezy!

