This Denim Shirtdress Is the Ultimate Year-Round Outfit

Don’t you just love those pieces in your closet that you can always come back to? We’re talking about the reliable staples that we know will always look good and make Us feel confident. Little black dresses, crisp white button-downs and plenty of other picks are forever faves, and we’re adding another must-have to our clothing collection.

Introducing the denim shirtdress from Anna-Kaci. Not only is it absolutely beautiful, it has that effortless western vibe which is trending at the moment — and denim is one of the few materials that can be worn year-round with minimal tweaks. Shoppers are completely obsessed, and so are we!

Get the Anna-Kaci Classic Sleeveless Button Down Denim Shirt Dress for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This button-down dress is extra long, with the hem grazing the ankles. It’s sleeveless, has a classic collar and a comfortable loose fit. There’s also a pocket square on the side of the chest, which provides an unexpected finishing touch! The buttons stop approximately at the two-thirds mark down the front, creating a slit that makes the dress easy to move in.

You can currently purchase this dress in a slew of different shades of blue, ranging from a light wash to a dark grey option. There’s also a white version that’s decked out in subtle florals! If you’re worried about the denim material feeling too stiff, shoppers say that it’s actually super soft and high-quality. One even claims it’s comparable to similar frocks that would cost four times as much!

While it’s still incredibly hot outside, we would suggest wearing this dress on its own — and then adding a jacket to the look when temperatures drop later in the year. You can even try layering it over a turtleneck in the winter for some added warmth! It doesn’t get more timeless than denim, and this dress is as versatile as it gets. You’re bound to constantly reach for it when you don’t know what to wear!

