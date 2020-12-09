Just in! Start the New Year Feeling Chic in This Longline Leopard Cardigan

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember how excited you used to get for back-to-school shopping? Binders and different colored notebooks aside, putting together that first impression outfit was thrilling. New school year, new you.

We like to treat New Year’s Day the same way. It’s a chance for us to stop saving outfits to Pinterest and start wearing them instead. It’s a chance to go from wishing we could be chic on the daily to simply doing it! But how can you enact that change the moment it becomes 2021? You just need one piece to make it happen.

Get the Anna-Kaci Leopard Print Knitted Sweater Cardigan for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This cardigan dropped just in time at Amazon, and it really cleared up the fashion fog for the new year ahead. Before, when we tried to imagine ourselves dressed in a stylish, #OOTD-worthy look, the details weren’t quite clear. Now, this piece is always the first thing to materialize in our mind!

This cotton-blend sweater is soft and stretchy and has a large leopard print that’s bold yet sophisticated — keeping the color palette simple. This sophistication is expanded thanks to the longline silhouette, the hem hitting below the knees. As for the fit, it’s on the more relaxed side, but not in a loose or baggy way. The dropped shoulders and open front enhance this effortless effect even more!

Rounding out the details of this elegant cardi are side patch pockets — score — and ribbed cuffs at the wrists of the long sleeves, matching up with the ribbed hem. Small details like this are invaluable when you’re trying to upgrade your style. A little goes a long way. Even better is, like in this case, when these details only add to the comfort of an already cozy piece!

This cardigan is currently available in four colors: black with white spots, light grey with dark grey spots, khaki with black spots and white with beige spots. You’ll notice a couple of the colors are out of stock for the next few days, but don’t wait to order them. You can still claim yours now before it sells out again. You’ll be so happy you did the next time you need to add some eye-catching flair to an otherwise lackluster outfit. Jeans and a tee will never be the same again!

