Make a Statement in This ‘Gorgeous’ and ‘Comfy’ Batwing Sweater

Generally speaking, the silhouette of our favorite sweaters tends to be somewhat similar. We love a basic (but classic!) boatneck or V-neck sweater, but we also like to changes things up a bit every now and then. There’s a ton of different and unique knitwear styles out there — but the key is figuring out where to find them!

Amazon has an incredible amount of amazing fashion that you can get delivered right to your doorstep. If you’re in the know, then you’ve turned to this e-commerce giant to find trendy (and affordable!) clothing that’s as stylish as it gets. Case-in-point: this batwing turtleneck sweater that’ll cost you less than $40!

Get the ANRABESS Womens Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater for $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This drapey, oversized sweater has Amazon shoppers swooning! By the looks of the countless compelling five-star reviews, we can tell that this garment is an absolute go-to for so many shoppers. The asymmetrical hem gives off tunic vibes, which is great because that means it’s long enough to wear confidently with a pair of comfy leggings.

Batwing sleeves essentially extend to give your arm extra room and allow the garment to have plenty of movement. Think of this piece as the sweater version of MC Hammer‘s infamous parachute pants — it’s completely tailored for optimal comfort.

The turtleneck neckline also gives this sweater a chic vibe that can be worn for a variety of occasions. Sport it on a casual day while lounging at home or for a low-key dinner date! There are twelve different colors that you have your pick of. Each classic hue is just as desirable as the next, and whichever you end up ordering is sure to be a hit.

Amazon reviewers say that they “absolutely love this sweater” and that they’ve been getting “lots of compliments on it” every time they wear it out. Some shoppers do note that this ANRABESS sweater is definitely oversized, so if you’re looking for a slightly more fitted look you might want to size down. But if flowy is your thing, then go for what you’d usually order! If your knit collection needs a little freshening up, then this sweater will definitely make for a great addition to the rotation.

Looking for something different Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the sweater available on Amazon here!

