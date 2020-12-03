This Might Be the Fluffiest Coat Available on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re obsessed with faux fur, and it’s one of the hottest trends of 2020! While it’s obviously more affordable than the real deal, it’s also a cruelty-free and vegan material. You know what that means: It’s good for the environment and our wallets — that sounds like a win to Us. Faux fur may not have been as elevated in the past, but these days, it’s regarded as the preferred form of fuzziness.

Take, for example, this coat that we found on Amazon from ANRABESS! It looks as if it’s made from authentic shearling fur, and it’s just as fluffy and soft to boot. Best of all, it’s up for grabs starting at just $30. What’s not to love?

ANRABESS Women’s Fashion Hooded Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Fashion Hooded Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



This range of winter jackets is available in a variety of styles and shades — there’s one equipped with a hood, plus another option with a tall zip-up collar. The hues are relatively straightforward, but still impactful. Take your pick from black, khaki, dark grey and white. They all feature cuffed sleeves with elastic wristbands for maximum stretch. There’s a slip pocket on each side of the hips — ideal for stowing your phone, house keys or lipgloss.

Of course, we have to mention the obvious highlight: The fluffiness of this coat. These jackets seriously look like clouds, and will surely be winter’s go-to outerwear pick! Even if we’re not heading outside, we’ll curl up with this jacket on the couch instead of a blanket. Throw some popcorn in the microwave and Netflix’s Holidate on the TV — and a dreamy evening is inevitable!

ANRABESS Women’s Fashion Hooded Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Fashion Hooded Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are enamored, claiming this jacket keeps them warm in style. If you need to add extra layers on especially frigid days, there’s plenty of room to wear a thick sweater underneath. It’s the ultimate fuzzy jacket that we’ve been searching for!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Fashion Hooded Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Coat for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!