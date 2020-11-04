This Affordable V-Neck Sweater Has an Unexpected Detail

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love our V-neck sweaters, but it’s safe to say they don’t suit everyone’s sense of style. Depending on your body type or fashion preferences, they may be a bit too revealing. That doesn’t mean you have to shun V-necks forever, but it may be wise to seek out a more modest option.

You’re in luck, because we found the ideal balance — a stunning V-neck that offers a delicate design detail for those of Us who want to feel more covered up. This sweater from ANRABESS is a winner, and it’s perfectly in line with the fall and winter seasons!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Off Shoulder V Neck High Low Hem Knit Sweater for prices starting at $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

The strap that runs across the top of the V-neck is the modest upgrade we never knew existed! It slightly resembles a mock neck thanks to how it lays on the body, but it also creates a cutout look that adds more coverage than a standard V-neck sweater.

In addition, this sweater has a loose fit that’s incredibly flattering. Thanks to the sleek neckline, it shows just the right amount of skin — but manages to uphold a conservative aesthetic that will suit all situations. Its lengthy hemline assures that it’s not form-fitting, but it will still create a striking silhouette. Not only is it longer than your basic sweater, it also has a high-low hem that we adore! If you want to wear this sweater with tight pants or leggings, it will contrast beautifully. You will feel secure and chic — which is always the goal.

ANRABESS Women’s Off Shoulder V Neck High Low Hem Knit Sweater

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Off Shoulder V Neck High Low Hem Knit Sweater for prices starting at $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Some shoppers claim this sweater fits slightly on the large side, but that’s precisely what we love about it! It’s a loose, casual piece that still has an elevated touch. It’s the dreamiest addition to our ever-growing sweater collections!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Off Shoulder V Neck High Low Hem Knit Sweater for prices starting at $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!