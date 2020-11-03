These Cashmere Sweats Are the Holy Grail of Comfy Lounge Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cashmere is luxurious, soft, warm and seriously desirable. That being said, it’s also one of the most expensive knit materials available on the market. Pure cashmere items are certainly splurge-worthy pieces, but there are other forms of cashmere that are much more affordable and feel just as cozy!

Cashmere-blend materials will give you the dreamiest feel for a much lower price — just look at these wide-leg lounge pants from SANGTREE! While they feel so incredibly opulent, they currently cost less than $40 for each pair.

Get the SANGTREE Women’s Cashmere Wide Leg Pants for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These pants may be simple, but they fulfill all of our classy loungewear fantasies! They’re fitted in the hips and flare out for a super flattering look. Shoppers say that if you prefer a looser fit, you should look into sizing up. The waistband can feel tight depending on your body type, but the adjustable drawstring should be a helpful addition.

The material these pants are made from is a blend of cashmere and tencel, which is a soft form of rayon. These two materials combine to create a knit that feels incredible against the skin, and also an aesthetically-pleasing texture. Look the ribbed style that runs horizontally down the pants — it’s so chic! Plus, there are two small slits on the inside of the pant by the ankles that provide more movement.

SANGTREE Women’s Cashmere Wide Leg Pants (Grey)

Sure, these pants may instantly become your new go-to pajama bottoms — but they’re honestly cute enough to wear out in public! You can scoop up a matching cashmere cardigan or turtleneck sweater and throw a leather jacket on top for an elevated outfit. We’re all about comfort, especially in the fall and winter — and we’re going to be wearing these cashmere pants on repeat!

