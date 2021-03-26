You Can Customize This Affordable Purse in 12 Different Ways

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve all heard of a two-in-one piece of clothing or perhaps even a three-in-one accessory, but a 12-in-one item? Well, that’s totally mind-blowing! That amount of versatility is astonishing, and depending on the price, it’s bound to be a major bang for your buck.

It may seem like a fashion myth, but this is real life thanks to this adorable purse from ANT EXPEDITION! It comes complete with a variety of attachments and accessories that you can interchange in 12 different ways in order to suit your needs. Honestly, we’ve never seen anything quite like this bag — it’s practically impossible not to be infatuated!

Get the ANT EXPEDITION Small Crossbody Bags for Women for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2021, but are subject to change.



We’re sure you’re curious, so let’s break down this fabulous find. It arrives with one main zip purse that measures just under 10 inches, plus a smaller mini purse, a cute circular coin purse and two different straps. The gold chain acts as a shoulder strap, and the canvas strap is adjustable if you’re looking for a crossbody length. You can wear the straps separately or together, which will allow you to change up how you rock the purse throughout the day.

The larger pouch, mini pouch and coin purse can all be worn at the same time, creating a multi-compartment bag that’s ideal for staying organized. Of course, you can also wear either of the pouches separately — with or without the coin purse. High-fashion brands like Prada and Louis Vuitton have embraced this multifaceted style, and this is one way to get the look for way less.

We did the math and realized that you can create at least 12 different combinations of these five pieces — but feel free to get creative and find more! This product provides an interactive experience, and you will feel like you’re wearing a completely new bag whenever you change it up. Flexible fashion is taking over for 2021, and we’re so here for it!

